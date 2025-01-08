Following the Blooming Waters collection, which came out in November, the Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions set will arrive in the coming weeks.

And, just like all new packs of Pokémon cards, we expect them to be insanely popular – especially in the first few months.

So, if you're thinking of owning them all before the prices are jacked up online, you'll need to know everything you can.

With that, we've rounded up all the latest details and information surrounding the Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions.

The Scarlet & Violet: Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions trading card expansion will arrive on 17th January 2025.

Following this, the Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Surprise Box and Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Mini Tin will both launch on 7th February 2025.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I pre-order Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions?

Umbreon, Espeon and Glaceon Pokémon tin sets. The Pokémon Company

Yes, Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions pre-orders are now available at Magic Madhouse.

The bad news is that everything is sold out currently. We're expecting more stock to arrive in future, so keep an eye out.

A selection of what's on offer can be found below:

Every Eevee evolution also has a dedicated mini tin for £10.95. Head to the Magic Madhouse official site to see the full range.

What to expect from Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions

Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions. The Pokemon Company

More than 175 cards will be available in the Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions, with Eevee evolutions receiving special Stellar Tera Pokémon ex cards.

This was confirmed in a blog post on the official Pokémon site, where it was also revealed that "reprints of popular cards from recent expansions that feature all-new artwork" will be included as well.

A number of special illustration rare cards featuring Dragapult, Iron Hands, Regigigas and Tyranitar are also set to appear.

Similarly, a Treasure Tracker card allowing players to draw up to five Pokémon tool cards from their decks is up for grabs.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.