Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions: Release date, pre-order details and what to expect
Eevee evolutions headline the new booster packs and tins.
The Pokémon Trading Card Game continues to expand with a brand-new selection of cards as part of the Scarlet & Violet line-up.
This will see well over 100 new cards being added, with Eevee and its various evolutions being spotlighted.
Following the Blooming Waters collection, which came out in November, the Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions set will arrive in the coming weeks.
And, just like all new packs of Pokémon cards, we expect them to be insanely popular – especially in the first few months.
So, if you're thinking of owning them all before the prices are jacked up online, you'll need to know everything you can.
With that, we've rounded up all the latest details and information surrounding the Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions.
Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions release date
The Scarlet & Violet: Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions trading card expansion will arrive on 17th January 2025.
Following this, the Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Surprise Box and Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Mini Tin will both launch on 7th February 2025.
Can I pre-order Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions?
Yes, Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions pre-orders are now available at Magic Madhouse.
The bad news is that everything is sold out currently. We're expecting more stock to arrive in future, so keep an eye out.
A selection of what's on offer can be found below:
- Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Trainer Box – £49.99
- Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Booster Bundle – £24.99
- Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Surprise Box – £23.99
- Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Mini Tin Bundle (set of 8) – £89.95
- Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Binder Collection – £34.99
- Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Booster Pack – £5.95
- Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Accessory Pouch Special Collection – £39.95
- Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Poster Collection – £15.99
Every Eevee evolution also has a dedicated mini tin for £10.95. Head to the Magic Madhouse official site to see the full range.
What to expect from Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions
More than 175 cards will be available in the Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions, with Eevee evolutions receiving special Stellar Tera Pokémon ex cards.
This was confirmed in a blog post on the official Pokémon site, where it was also revealed that "reprints of popular cards from recent expansions that feature all-new artwork" will be included as well.
A number of special illustration rare cards featuring Dragapult, Iron Hands, Regigigas and Tyranitar are also set to appear.
Similarly, a Treasure Tracker card allowing players to draw up to five Pokémon tool cards from their decks is up for grabs.
