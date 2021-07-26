Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox release date: What time the console version lands on Xbox Series X/S

Microsoft Flight Simulator was one of the best-received PC gaming experiences of 2020, and now the aeroplane-flying masterpiece is making its way to Xbox Series X/S consoles at long last.

Advertisement

The PC launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator landed in the middle of August of last year, meaning it has taken the developers from Asobo Studio almost a whole extra year of development to get the game ready for take-off on Xbox consoles.

So if you’re an Xbox-only gamer, you might’ve been waiting for quite some time to get your first taste of the Microsoft Flight Simulator game on your platform of choice. But now that wait is finally over!

To find out all the essential information about Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Xbox release date and time, keep on reading and we’ll break it all down for you.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox release date

Microsoft Flight Simulator will land on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles on Tuesday 27th July 2021, so the wait is very nearly over at long last!

When that day comes, owners of the next-gen Xbox consoles will be able to test their mettle in the game, which includes pretty much any airport you could think of, as well as boasting a stunning recreation of the whole planet (thanks to Microsoft’s Bing maps, which are baked into the game).

What time does Microsoft Flight Simulator arrive on Xbox consoles?

The official Microsoft Flight Simulator Twitter account has confirmed the exact time at which the game will go live, so you can take a look below to see when your region is getting the game! Here in the UK, we’ll be getting Microsoft Flight Simulator at 4pm BST on Tuesday 27th July 2021. And so, download speeds permitting, we should be able to jump straight into the game after work.

Curious when #MicrosoftFlightSimulator is launching in your region? Check out release times below! 🤔⏰



Microsoft Flight Simulator drops July 27th at 8 am PDT on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass. Pre-download is available now. #Xbox pic.twitter.com/KOVtZMetgj — Microsoft Flight Simulator (@MSFSofficial) July 23, 2021

Is Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox One?

For now, Microsoft Flight Simulator is not coming to Xbox One consoles – if you want to play this game on an Xbox when it launches on consoles on 27th July 2021, you’ll need to have either an Xbox Series X or an Xbox Series S in order to run it.

If you’re willing to wait, though, there will eventually be a way to play Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox One, but this won’t be possible for a while. An official Xbox Wire blog post from Microsoft recently alluded to the fact that a cloud-based version of Microsoft Flight Simulator is intended to launch at some point, and that version will theoretically be compatible with Xbox One… but we don’t have a date yet for it.

Until that Cloud version is released, you’ll only be able to play Microsoft Flight Simulator on PC, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as we hear more on the Cloud front.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Is Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, the good news is that the console version of Microsoft Flight Simulator will be available on Xbox Game Pass, just like the PC version always has been. So if you’re a member of Microsoft’s gaming membership club, you should be able to download the game and play it at no extra cost. The world is your oyster, basically, and it won’t cost you any more than you’re already paying.

What file size is Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X/S?

You might need to orchestrate a clean-out of your hard drive before you try and play Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, because the Xbox version of the game has a fairly massive file size. According to the Xbox Game Pass app, the console version of Microsoft Flight Simulator has a file size of 97GB. Who needs anything else on their console, anyway?

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights, or check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide