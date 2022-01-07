How to knock down Timber Pines in Fortnite (and where to find them)

Weekly challenges have made a comeback with Fortnite Chapter 3, and one of this week’s tasks requires you to knock down Timber Pines. But where exactly can you find these trees, and how do you knock them down?

If those questions are on your mind, and you’re struggling to complete this Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 5 challenge, we’re going to try and answer your queries in this handy guide to Fortnite Timber Pine locations and what you’re meant to do with them.

If you’re wondering why you need to chop down pine trees this week, perhaps Epic Games is making a coy little reference to the fact that Christmas is over (as is Fortnite’s 2021 Winterfest) and Christmas trees are being thrown away all over the shop.

Keep on reading and we’ll tell you how to complete this weekly challenge, find those Timber Pines and knock them down!

Fortnite Timber Pines locations

There’s no shortage of Timber Pines locations on the Fortnite map. These tall trees are scattered all over the place. But one easy place to find them is in Logjam Lumberyard, up in the top-left corner of the map (also known as the north-west corner of the island).

You should be able to spot Timber Pines fairly easily, because they are taller than the other trees on the island and they have pointy Christmas-tree-like foliage at the top of a lengthy trunk. Take a look at the brief, handy video below if you’re struggling to find Timber Pines.

How to knock down Timber Pines in Fortnite

Once you’ve found some Timber Pines, knocking them down is the easy part, as long as you’re not attacked by any other players during the act!

When you’ve found a Timber Pine, simply whack it with your melee weapon of choice until the trunk falls to the ground as a massive log.

To complete this Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 5 challenge, you’ll need to knock down five Timber Pines using this method. Easy peasy.

