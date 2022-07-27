Cena's famous "you can't see me" catchphrase has prompted an awful lot of jokes and memes over the years, and Epic has felt the need to clarify that, "No, the Outfit doesn’t actually have an invisibility feature" in the game.

Epic Games is bringing wrestler-turned-actor John Cena into the world of Fortnite , making him the latest famous face to grace the Fortnite Item Shop with a special skin.

There are some matching accessories, though, including the WWE Championship Title Back Bling (which is included with the Outfit), as well as the open-hand Five Digit Slapper Pickaxe and the U Can't C Me Emote (which are sold separately or as part of a set).

So, when can you get your hands on the John Cena Fortnite skin, and how do you go about getting it? Keep on reading and we'll explain all.

How to get the John Cena Fortnite skin

The only way to get the John Cena Fortnite skin is to buy it from the Fortnite Item Shop.

As far as we know, there will be no way to earn the John Cena outfit through gameplay or battle pass progression — you'll just have to buy it from the shop.

Read more:

When does the John Cena Fortnite skin come to the Item Shop?

The John Cena Fortnite skin comes to the Fortnite Item Shop on Thursday 28th July at 8pm ET for players in the USA.

Here in the UK, thanks to the magic of time zones, this means you should be able to get the John Cena Fortnite skin from 1am BST in the early hours of Friday 29th July.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The full list of John Cena Fortnite items looks like this, and there will be bundles available:

John Cena outfit (Entrance gear)

John Cena outfit (In-ring gear)

Five Digit Slapper Pickaxe

WWE Championship Title Back Bling

U Can't C Me Emote

How much will the John Cena Fortnite skin cost?

We would expect the John Cena Fortnite skin to cost around 1,800 V-Bucks on its own, with the bundle possibly being closer to 3,000 V-Bucks.

Pricing hasn't actually been confirmed yet, though, so we'll have to wait until the items drop in the shop to be sure.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.