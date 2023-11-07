Developed by Terrible Posture Games (The Walking Dead: Last Mile, Mothergunship), Atom Eve is the first original game set in the Invincible series and is set to flesh out the character in greater detail and act as a companion piece to season 2.

Your patience, however, isn’t invincible so we won’t take up any more of your time. Read on to see what lies ahead for you and Atom Eve ahead of launch day and see how you can pick the game up for no extra cost!

The Invincible: Atom Eve release date is 14th November 2023 on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

This is the same day as Hogwarts: Legacy on Switch which is sure to dominate headlines and pull the focus of many gamers as there are hundreds of millions of Switch players out there who haven’t had the chance to dive into the best video game rendition of the Wizarding World.

There are quite a few games yet to come out before the year’s end. Check out our list of 2023’s video game release dates to see if Invincible: Atom Eve clashes with any upcoming titles you have your eyes on.

Is Invincible: Atom Eve coming to Prime Gaming?

Yes, Invincible: Atom Eve is coming to Prime Gaming and can be claimed on the Epic Game Store for no extra cost between the 14th November and 20th November.

If you’re already subscribed to Prime, it’s a no-brainer to pick it up unless you are adamant about using Steam. If that’s the case, you’ll be able to get it a little cheaper if you act quickly.

Lots of good games come to Amazon Prime Gaming so it’s well worth checking out what freebies you can pick up, especially if your gaming budget has been swallowed up by buying presents for Christmas.

Can I pre-order Invincible: Atom Eve?

No, you cannot pre-order Invincible: Atom Eve at the moment of writing.

When the game does launch though, you’ll be able to get 20% off the Steam version for a limited time.

Invincible: Atom Eve will be available for purchase for £9.99 or £7.99 with the 20% discount.

Which consoles and platforms can play Invincible: Atom Eve?

Currently, only a PC version of Invincible: Atom Eve is confirmed with publisher Skybound Entertainment yet to make any announcement regarding a console release.

The lack of a Switch version is surprising as the handheld hybrid console is a perfect fit for visual novels – especially the Switch OLED with its dazzling and colour-accurate display.

Perhaps it is to avoid the juggernaut that Hogwarts: Legacy is bound to be, but it doesn’t explain the lack of a PlayStation or Xbox version.

If and when an announcement is made, we will of course update you as soon as we have more information regarding a console release.

Make sure you are subscribed to our newsletter and have a listen to our podcast One More Life for all things gaming.

Invincible: Atom Eve gameplay and story details

From the press release, Invincible: Atom Eve is said to “allow players to become Atom Eve, the eponymous [superhero] from the Invincible comic books and animated series”.

“Players can explore Atom Eve’s life beyond the story they already know and love from the comics and animated series, and face the difficulties that come with balancing the dangers and responsibilities of her superhero life with the everyday challenges of school, friends, family, and romantic interests.”

Like any good visual novel, there are multiple options for the players to choose that will result in very different endings.

“Dramatic player choices that shape Atom Eve's relationships will define the outcome of the story across multiple paths and choosing how to develop Eve’s skills can increase her power, unlock special combat skills for use in vivid comic-book-style combat, or unlock unique dialogue options to further play your story, your way.”

More like this

Is there an Invincible: Atom Eve trailer?

Yes – there most certainly is a trailer for Invincible: Atom Eve which can be watched just below.

The trailer opens with a steamy encounter, setting the tone for the adult themes found in the series.

We also get a glimpse of the multiple-choice options available to the player.

Interspersed are quotes from other outlets in the industry who have played the game ahead of release with Gamesbeat saying: “The art style is a love letter to the medium.”

Also featured is quite the in-depth skill tree that will allow you to level up Eve to match your playstyle.

Overlaid is a track from Milk & Bone who have composed an original soundtrack to accompany the action and story.

The trailer concludes with the announcement of the release date.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.