There's also the fact that trolls are up there with the toughest enemies in the game. So giving this collectable a pass seems like a no-brainer.

There are plenty of collectable items in Hogwarts Legacy , so we don't blame you for avoiding troll bogeys and opting for the more pleasant-sounding items.

However, you'd be missing out on a lot - especially if you're interested in making potions.

To help you out with this arduous task, we're going to tell you exactly where to find the trolls - so you can beat them and extract their beautiful bogey essence.

Hogwarts Legacy troll bogey locations explained

Firstly, we'll share the easy way. If you don't fancy fighting a troll, you can get troll bogeys by visiting J Pippin’s Potions in Hogsmeade and buying the bogeys there.

If you don't fancy draining your money, or if the shop's stock has run dry, then it's time to find some trolls. If you look at your map, you should see a few areas that have an icon that looks a bit like a cave.

These are the regions where you're most likely to find trolls. Feldcroft is a great place to start, because it's right next to the castle and you won't need to travel far.

If you want a bit more help, check out the video below. Good luck!

What do troll bogeys do in Hogwarts Legacy?

Firstly, you'll need to defeat a troll for its bogeys to complete Professor Onai’s assignment. But troll bogeys are indispensable if you're wanting to make potions.

Specifically, the Invisibility potion, which is not only essential if you're doing a stealth run of the game, but handy for everyone in certain situations.

So if you're up for a challenge, collecting troll bogeys is definitely worthwhile.

