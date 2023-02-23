It’s worth noting, too, that completing this side quest will work towards the Complete Side/Relationship Quests challenge and toward unlocking that ‘The Good Samaritan’ trophy/achievement .

The Hippogriff Marks the Spot is one of many side quests in Hogwarts Legacy . It’s one you’ll want to complete as it will reward you with 180 XP and the Treasure-Seeker’s Gloves.

Locating the side quest is a little tricky and there are multiple steps to complete once you have unlocked it. All told, there’s no shame in needing a guide for this one.

If you’re needing some help with the Hogwarts Legacy The Hippogriff Marks the Spot side quest, read on below to find out how to start the mission, how to use Henrietta’s map, and how to complete the block and hippogriff statue puzzles.

How to start The Hippogriff Marks The Spot in Hogwarts Legacy

To begin The Hippogriff Marks the Spot side quest, you will need to pick up Henrietta’s map from within Poidsear Castle. It will be waiting for you on top of a table inside one of the large tents. You can also track the new quest as you arrive at the Poidsear Castle Floo flames to have the game show you where the map is.

You won’t be able to do this side quest until you have completed the main story missions ‘Tomes and Tribulations’, ‘Assignment - Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1’, and ‘Assignment - Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 1’. Completing these quests first is essential as you’ll need the spells learned from them to solve the puzzles.

The Hippogriff Marks The Spot map explained

Once you have Henrietta’s map, you will see that it has a picture of a location marked with an X, a ruin of some kind, and a drawing of a Hippogriff surrounded by flames (as well as sketches of the Incendio and Glacius spells). All of this is vital information but we understand why it might be confusing.

The X is marking a location on the Hogwarts Legacy map. This is Henrietta’s Hideaway. The exact The Hippogriff Marks the Spot location on Henrietta’s map is the far south-east tip of the Manor Cape region. This is where you can complete the quest and solve some puzzles. Simply head inside to begin. Henrietta’s Hideaway also contains the ‘Solved By the Bell’ side quest, so it’s worth all the effort going there for sure.

If you’d like to see the location in video form (along with how to start and complete the side quest), it’s worth checking out this video guide from PS5Trophies on YouTube:

The Hippogriff Marks The Spot puzzle solutions

Now you’re inside Henrietta’s Hideaway, you have a couple of puzzles to solve. To complete The Hippogriff Marks the Spot blocks puzzle, you need to follow these steps:

Light the brazier in the left of the room with Confringo or Incendio to reveal the second block

to reveal the second block Use Wingardium Leviosa to move the second block onto the metal bit of floor with a flame insignia on it

to move the second block onto the metal bit of floor with a flame insignia on it Cast Confringo or Incendio on the block with a flame on it

on the block with a flame on it Cast Glacius on the block with an icicle on it

on the block with an icicle on it This should open the door

Once you’ve cleared the following room of any enemies lurking behind those previously locked doors, you will encounter a large Hippogriff statue surrounded by several braziers. To complete The Hippogriff Marks the Spot Hippogriff statue puzzle, you simply need to light the braziers with Confringo or Incendio as per the image on Henrietta’s map.

You can also remember how to light the braziers by imagining looking down on the Hippogriff from above like on a compass with north being at the back of the statue: Light North, East, South-East, and West. Leave all other braziers unlit and extinguish them if needs be.

Now you’ve solved both puzzles a chest will have magically appeared behind the Hippogriff statue. Open that up, claim your prize, and complete the side-quest.

