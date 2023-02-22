Hogwarts Legacy finishing touches: How to use ancient magic on every enemy
Make completing this achievement ancient history.
If you’re looking to 100 per cent complete the game, unlocking the Hogwarts Legacy finishing touches achievement will take you some time to do. This one is a bit of a time-sink, even if its description is easy enough to understand and follow.
While there are many achievements and trophies to unlock easily in the open world game, this is one that will require some patience and good knowledge of the map.
Using the Ancient Magic on each enemy will require some skill, too, as you will need to dodge incoming attacks and hit the baddie with the powerful spell after it has finished charging up. You can charge Ancient Magic by taking damage, building up combos, and picking up the glowing orbs that enemies drop during combat.
Read on below to discover how to complete the Hogwarts Legacy finishing touches achievement/trophy and to read through a list of every enemy in the game and where to find them.
How to complete Hogwarts Legacy finishing touches
To complete the finishing touches achievement/trophy in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to use Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game. You don’t need to kill enemies with Ancient Magic, just hit them with it.
You should receive Ancient Magic relatively early on in the game as part of the Welcome to Hogsmeade main story mission (the seventh main quest).
We recommend you cast Ancient Magic on each new enemy type you encounter as soon as you face off against them in order to complete this tricky task. If you’ve missed one or two enemies out, however, we’ve got you covered. The full list of every enemy in Hogwarts Legacy and where to find them can be found below.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Every enemy in Hogwarts Legacy and where to find them
If you’d rather see every enemy location in video form, check out Lukinator 2321’s YouTube video below for each precise enemy location in Hogwarts Legacy:
If you're more into written guides, we've got you covered! Use Ancient Magic on the following enemies in Hogwarts Legacy to unlock the finishing touches achievement/trophy:
- Armoured Troll - Feldcroft Battle Arena
- Ashwinder Assassin - Bandit Camps
- Ashwinder Duelist - Bandit Camps
- Ashwinder Executioner - Bandit Camps
- Ashwinder Ranger - Bandit Camps
- Ashwinder Scout - Bandit Camps
- Ashwinder Soldier - Bandit Camps
- Cottongrass Dugbog - Dugbog Lairs
- Dark Mongrel - Mongrel lairs and next to San Bakar’s Tower in the North Ford Bog region
- Forest Troll - Bandit Camps and Troll Lairs (you’ll find one in the Marunweem Lake Region)
- Fortified Troll - Bandit Camps and Troll Lairs (you’ll find one in the Bandit Camp in South Sea Bog)
- Great Spined Dugbog - Dugbog Lairs
- Inferius - Should find them at the entrance of some Treasure Vaults, within catacombs and dungeons, and in Lairs (there’s one in the east of the North Ford Bog region)
- Loyalist Assassin - Goblin Mines
- Loyalist Commander - Goblin Mines
- Loyalist Ranger - Goblin Mines
- Loyalist Sentinel - Goblin Mines
- Loyalist Warrior - Goblin Mines
- Mountain Troll - You’ll find one outside the Treasure Vault north-east of the Korrow Ruins
- Poacher Animagus - Bandit Camps
- Poacher Duelist - Bandit Camps
- Poacher Executioner - Bandit Camps
- Poacher Ranger - Bandit Camps
- Poacher Stalker - Bandit Camps
- Poacher Tracker - Bandit Camps
- River Troll - Bandit Camps and Troll Lairs (you’ll find one in the Feldcroft Region)
- Stoneback Dugbog - Dugbog Lairs
- Thornback Ambusher - Spider Lairs
- Thornback Matriarch - Spider Lairs
- Thornback Scurriour - Spider Lairs
- Thornback Shooter - Spider Lairs
- Venomous Ambusher - Feldcroft Battle Arena (may find one in lairs and other locations)
- Venomous Matriarch - Spider Lairs
- Venomous Scurriour - Spider Lairs
Read more on Hogwarts Legacy:
- Hogwarts Legacy review - our full verdict
- Hogwarts Legacy potions - all recipes to know
- Hogwarts Legacy plants - what do they do?
- Hogwarts Legacy level cap - how to spent talent points
- Hogwarts Legacy trophies - the achievements you need
- Hogwarts Legacy release date - staggered launch explained
- Hogwarts Legacy cast - Simon Pegg and more
- Hogwarts Legacy house sorting quiz - take the test
- Hogwarts Legacy character creator - customisation revealed
- Hogwarts Legacy common rooms - tour all four
- Who is Phineas Nigellus Black? Sirius ancestor explained
- Hogwarts Legacy year - when is it set?
- Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer - is it co-op?
- Hogwarts Legacy Switch - handheld version explained
- Hogwarts Legacy PC requirements - the specs you need
- Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition - all perks
Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.