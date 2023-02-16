The best locations to practise are the Battle Arenas. There are three of them in the game, and not only are they great for testing your skills and getting that muscle memory down, but they're a nifty way to farm XP.

Hogwarts Legacy has a lot of options regarding character development, and there are many ways to play the game. If you've chosen the ways of the Dark Arts, however, chances are you're going to want to practise these murderous spells.

Wondering what the deal is with them? We'll share where they are, how to activate them, and what to expect once you're in!

Where to find all three Hogwarts Legacy Battle Arenas

The three battle arenas are scattered across the world map (not grouped together we're afraid). We'll share exactly where they are below!

These are the locations, mind. We'll tell you how to unlock them further down the page.

North Ford Bog Battle Arena

This one is, as the name suggests, in the northernmost part of the world. To get to the North Ford Bog Battle Arena, head to the east of the North Ford Bog region (either by floo or by broom).

Feldcroft Battle Arena

This one's right on the other side of the map. Head south, to Ironwood. Once there, you'll need to find Althea Twiddle (she's sitting near the Floo Flame) and spark up a conversation. Once you've spoken, she'll direct you towards a statue. This is what you'll eventually need to interact with.

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Unfortunately, this one is only available for those who have the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe or Collector’s Edition. If you don't have it, you'll need to buy it before accessing this Dark Arts Battle Arena.

Once this is sorted, head to the East North Hogwarts Region. Conveniently, the arena is right next to the floo spawn point! You'll have to fight a couple of enemies, but you're at your destination.

For a visual guide, check out the video from YouTuber JSkeleton below:

How to open Hogwarts Legacy Battle Arenas

Now that you know where they all are, you'll just need to unlock them. Luckily this is simple - you just need to smash some vases! We'll share the details for each one below.

North Ford Bog Battle Arena

Cast Revelio in the area surrounding the ruins and smash the 20 vases. They're quite big and obvious, so you should be able to find them easily.

Feldcroft Battle Arena

Once again, you'll find yourself smashing vases in the ruins! Cast Revelio and smash all the vases, then you can interact with that statue.

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Finally, for those of you who have the special editions, this is the easiest one. There are only 10 vases to destroy here, so simple stuff.

We should add that there is a counter at the top of the screen showing how many vases are left (in case you lose count!).

What to expect in Hogwarts Legacy Battle Arenas

The battle arenas are exactly what you'd expect! In each one, you have to face wave after wave of enemies - and once you survive the lot of them, you'll get a trophy or achievement in reward. Good luck!

