The show will centre on Kratos, the bearded warmonger-turned-struggling father, who has been one of the biggest characters in gaming since he appeared on the PlayStation 2 back in 2005.

The God of War TV show is officially going ahead at Amazon, it's been confirmed, with Prime Video promising "a premium live-action series".

Since then he's appeared in multiple God of War games, but the 2018 relaunch and its sequel this year have pushed his franchise to another, more mature, level.

In fact, the depth of the storytelling in the relaunched series makes it perfect for a TV adaptation (like The Last of Us). And so, it makes perfect sense that Amazon Prime Video has given the order for a God of War TV series.

It will be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with PlayStation Productions.

The show, titled just "God of War", will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries. It will be written by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (the duo known for Children of Men and Iron Man), with The Wheel of Time's Rafe Judkins as showrunner. We reckon it's in good hands.

Kratos in God of War Ragnarok. Sony

The name might be a hint as to which games the TV show's story will cover. There are only two games simply called "God of War" - the 2005 original, and the 2018 relaunch. You might have guessed that it's the latter, with its Norse mythology setting, that will be adapted here.

It's not a surprising outcome, as this is where Kratos - and the series in general - became more layered and complex.

The show's official description will sound very familiar to players of the 2018 games and its recent sequel, Ragnarok.

It reads: "When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak – his wife’s final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new gods and monsters for the fate of the world."

That makes it sound like the show will skip over Kratos's origin story as an ex-Spartan warrior who became God of War, before killing almost every god in the Greek pantheon. That's quite a big chunk of his story to miss out, but we're sure there will be flashbacks (as there were in the recent games).

We don't know anything about the cast yet, but when we do we'll let you know. It's already been reported that Christopher Judge, the actor who played Kratos in the two most recent games, is lobbying for the part. We only hope that whoever they end up picking is as fitting as Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us. Watch this space, folks.

