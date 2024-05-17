Given its gorgeous visuals and stunning design, we’d highly recommend playing it on the Steam Deck OLED to take advantage of the fantastic HDR implementation.

Better yet, you can also play Ghost of Tsushima in co-op, but the situation is a little odd, for sure.

But that is plenty horsing around from us, so saddle up and let us gallop apace and trot on to the rest of the article before this intro bores you and you hoof it out of here.

More like this

What is the Ghost of Tsushima Digital Deluxe horse?

The Ghost of Tsushima Digital Deluxe horse is a brown horse. That’s it.

Time to go home, folks.

It is a lovely brown horse, though. Perhaps even fitting of the moving My Lovely Horse, the Eurosong Contest Entry for 1996 from Father Ted Crilly and Father Dougal McGuire.

The evocative lyrics certainly haven’t been far from our lips as we have trotted across the landscape of Tsushima.

Unfortunately, you cannot shower your lovely brown horse with sugar lumps, polish their hooves or bring them to the horse dentist, but you can ride them over fences, at least, with their fetlocks blowing in the wind.

How to get the Ghost of Tsushima Digital Deluxe horse

Ghost of Tsushima. Sucker Punch

To get the Ghost of Tsushima Digital Deluxe horse (who is very lovely), you must either buy the Digital Deluxe or Director's Cut edition of Ghost of Tsushima.

If you have, you can select them after the initial prologue when Yuna takes Jin through the Mongol camp and you end up at the stable.

There, you can select from four (or more in the New Game+ mode) and give them a name: Nobu (Trust), Sora (Sky) or Kage (Shadow), which are all rather lovely names for lovely horses.

In the Japanese localisation of Ghost of Tsushima, your lovely horse is referred to as "horse" or is simply whistled upon, as horses were not traditionally named.

Which horses are best in Ghost of Tsushima?

Ghost of Tsushima. Sucker Punch

All of them.

There is no competition between the lovely horses in Ghost of Tsushima. They are all equally lovely. Only your preference for colour separates them, but no matter which lovely horse you choose, it will, in fact, be lovely.

They all have the same lovely speed and stamina, so you can rest assured you won’t have missed out on a lovelier horse, as your chosen horse is, indeed, lovely.

However, not all feel the same way, with Redditor u/spikeymikeyy lamenting on the Ghost of Tsushima subreddit the fact that the lovely brown Digital Deluxe horse is only as lovely as the rest of the lovely horses, saying: "I cannot be the only player of this game that is bothered by the fact that the 'deluxe' horse is just a brown horse."

Comparing the colours to the other horses, they would rather have: "A black horse feeling like you're riding a magnificent stallion, a feudal [Batman] if you will. A white horse that's majestic, bougie even. Or a horse [whose colour] is reminiscent of a cloudy day."

Controversially, they describe the lovely brown horse as being "just a plain Jane brown horse", which apparently is the "same [colour] horse my [four-year-old] god-daughter draws in pictures".

Clearly, this lovely horse wasn’t enough for them, as they felt that a Digital Deluxe horse should include "golden hoofs or the ability to talk like KITT" or even "an exhaust pipe instead of a tail".

We at RadioTimes.com have to disagree with u/spikeymikeyy, as we believe all the horses to be – in actual fact – rather lovely.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.