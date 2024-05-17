Such a win would do Sony a lot of good right now, after it is likely still reeling from the Helldivers 2 PSN login situation.

Though Ghost of Tsushima is not entirely unburdened by the much-maligned service.

But is it full Steam ahead, or a big mess on the poop Deck? Read on to see for yourself, as well as to find some recommended settings to help get Ghost of Tsushima into shape.

Is Ghost of Tsushima PC Steam Deck verified?

No, Ghost of Tsushima is currently not Steam Deck verified due to the Legends co-op mode requiring Windows to work.

However, the single-player component of the game will still work just fine - you will just be out of luck if you want to play with your friends.

Nixxes changed the Legends mode to be a beta feature, as we discussed in another article, so hopefully it may be able to do away with it entirely, allowing Ghost of Tsushima to get that coveted verified status.

How does Ghost of Tsushima PC run on Steam Deck?

Very well! According to Steam Deck HQ’s YouTube video, they were able to get a solid 30FPS lock, and even maintain a 40FPS target with some altered settings.

Some frames are dropped here and there – especially during cutscenes - but it is a mostly smooth experience.

If you own a Steam Deck OLED, you’ll be treated to a delightful HDR presentation, too, which really brings the already lovely visuals to life.

Nixxes ports have consistently been very flattering to the Steam Deck, so it’s no surprise really to see it strike gold again – especially as it was developed for the PS4, a console nine years senior to the Steam Deck.

What are the best settings for Ghost of Tsushima PC on Steam Deck?

Ideally, for a game like Ghost of Tsushima, you’ll want as many frames as possible, so we’re opting for a 40FPS target with the settings outlined by Steam Deck Gaming shown above.

Be sure to set your Steam Deck screen refresh rate to 40Hz (or 80Hz for the OLED model).

Check them out below!

Preset – Custom

– Custom Motion Blur Strength – 50 (or off if you don’t like it)

– 50 (or off if you don’t like it) Texture Quality – High

– High Texture Filtering – 4x Anistropic

– 4x Anistropic Shadow Quality – Low

– Low Level of Detail – Medium

– Medium Terrain Detail – Medium

– Medium Volumetric Fog – Low

– Low Depth of Field – Very low

– Very low Screen Space Reflections – Low

– Low Screen Space Shadows – Low

– Low Ambient Occlusion – SSAO Performance

– SSAO Performance Bloom – On

– On Vignette – On or Off

– On or Off Water Caustics – On

– On Aspect Ratio – Auto

– Auto Refresh Rate – (This will match the Steam Deck refresh rate)

– (This will match the Steam Deck refresh rate) Vsync – On

– On Brightness – 50 for OLED, Higher for LCD

– 50 for OLED, Higher for LCD Contrast – Default

– Default HDR – On

– On HDR Max Luminance – 1,015

– 1,015 HDR Paper White – 200

– 200 Upscale Method – AMD FSR 3.0

– AMD FSR 3.0 Upscale Quality -Dynamic

-Dynamic Dynamic Resolution Scaling – 60

– 60 Anti-Aliasing – AMD FSR 3.0

– AMD FSR 3.0 Nvidia Reflex Low Latency – Off

– Off Frame Generation – Off

With these settings, you should be absolutely golden, and will be able to live it up as a samurai anywhere in the world (for as long as the battery lasts).

