Fortnite update today (9th October): What changes in the patch notes?

So, what's changed in today's Fortnite update? Here's what you need to know.

Today's Fortnite update marks the beginning of Fortnitemares 2025, the annual Halloween event that will run all the way until 1st November.

The biggest change is a big update to the map, introducing a new NPC to the game voiced by Doja Cat – the Mother of Thorns.

We're also getting a ton of skins from all sorts of iconic spooky TV shows and films, including Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, Ghostface from Scream, Wednesday Addams and even Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc gang.

On the island itself, you'll be able to fight Jason to earn the Jason Voorhees Medallion, as well as his returning Chainsaw weapon.

Fortnite Reload is also getting an entirely new map, with Nitemare Island basically turning the whole island into collection of haunted houses.

According to reports from prominent leaker ShiinaBR, we're also getting some new KPop Demon Hunters cosmetics, as well as new cosmetics for Poppy Playtime, Terrifier and Scream.

Last, but not least, there will also be some Fortnite Twitch Drops available, with players being able to earn the Treat Sack Back Bling and Treat Axe Pickaxe for watching Fortnite streamers for 30 minutes and 1 hour respectively.

