So, if you're wondering what Epic Games has in store for us this week, read on for the latest info from this week's patch notes.

It's a big week for all you Fortnite Reload lovers out there, as there's a ton of new content being added to the mode, with the update being dubbed Slurp Rush.

Starting off strong, there's a brand-new map joining Reload.

Inspired by the Chapter 2 map, this new one brings back some iconic Fortnite locations like Steamy Stacks, Dirty Docks and, of course, Slurpy Swamp.

True to the name Slurp Rush, there's Slurp all over this map, from your typical barrels and Shield Potions to industrial vats and rivers of Slurp to swim through.

There are also three weapons joining the loot pool for the latest update to Reload: the Red-Eye Assault Rifle, Combat Shotgun and Mammoth Pistol.

Interestingly, the trailer for this Fortnite Reload update also teases the new ranked skin – Vanguard Zadie – with this being the first glimpse of the Outfit in-game.

Aside from all these changes, the update brings a new hotfix, though it hasn't been specified what this hotfix seeks to resolve.

Lastly, while it's not technically a part of the update, there's been a major Item Shop reset in Fortnite.

New Kicks have been added via a collaboration with Vans, there's a new Deeno skin, and there are new Emotes for Playboi Carti and Ateez too.

Full patch notes for Fortnite (15th April)

We've compiled the patch notes and split them into different sections to make them easier to read.

Here are the Fortnite v34. Patch notes:

Fortnite Reload

New Slurp Rush map Inspired by Chapter 2 map

New weapons Red-Eye Assault Rifle Combat Shotgun Mammoth Pistol



Bug fixes

New hotfix Epic has not specified what issue the hotfix will resolve



