We'll take you through all the details of this crossover, including release date and all the new content you can try out.

When is The Walking Dead coming to Fortnite?

Technically, The Walking Dead has already been added to Fortnite, with the addition of a ton of new assets and content for players to use in UEFN and Fortnite Creative on 25th March.

While you can use these to make your own The Walking Dead-themed maps, you won't be able to publish any islands that make use of them until 16th May, unfortunately.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But that's not all! From 4th April, players will be able to purchase the Negan Outfit from the Item Shop – the first The Walking Dead skin added since the Rick Grimes skin was added back in 2021.

And if you don't feel like purchasing the Negan skin, you'll still be able to use him in-game.

From 8th April onwards, Negan will be available to use as an NPC in the regular game, too.

What to expect from The Walking Dead in Fortnite

Alongside the skin, assets and Negan NPC, there's a bunch of new bits of content being added to the game as part of the collab.

The Shiva Shotgun will be added to the loot pool, as well as Lucille – Negan's infamous club from the TV show.

There will also be a brand-new prefab – the Prison Prefab.

This is based on the location in the show where Rick's crew of survivors faced off against the Woodbury Army.

Players will come face-to-face with Walkers and traps as they navigate their way through the building, with eight different prefabs to choose from.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.