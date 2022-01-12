Fortnite telescope locations: How to destroy and collect telescope parts

The “destroy and collect telescope parts” challenge is only around for a week which is a bit of a change from the seasonal challenges of the past. For this one, while there may be multiple telescopes dotted around the island, you only need to find three of them to smash up – which makes this challenge even simpler.

Now is the time to go on the hunt for telescopes in Fortnite (because there isn’t enough to do already). And for this particular quest, you would be wise to not hang around as you do not have long left to get it done and to collect that all-important XP that is on offer.

Keep on reading and we’ll tell you how to complete this season; challenge, find those telescopes and smash them to pieces.

Fortnite Telescope locations

First things first, every single telescope will be placed in a Seven Outpost in various places around the map. As for the exact locations, here they are!

Keep in mind you only need to destroy three, and these three are very close together if you want the job done quickly.

Look for the big letter A on the map at Sanctuary and that is where to go for this telescope – it’s right next to a garage.

To the east of Sanctuary is a large island amongst a cluster of smaller ones. Towards the north of the island, you will see two buildings and the one on the left houses the telescope placed next to a chest.

Southeast of Sanctuary is another small island. There is a building here that has the telescope placed outside by the door.

As for the others, they are at these locations:

Head to Cuddle Corner (we still love the name) and then make your way north across the river. The telescope is towards the north of the area.

Make your way south from Condo Canyon and the telescope is in a dome-shaped building with no front to it – it’s hard to miss.

Southwest of Coney Crossroads and dead-centre of the map is the location for the next telescope. It’s to the east of the shore by the big lake.

Northeast of the Daily Bugle near the coast is where you want to head for this one. It’s just outside the big round building and next to a tree.

To the southwest of Greasy Grove is a hill you can climb. Make your way up it and to the north of the outpost is a building that is home to the telescope.

There is a mountain that is northwest of Logjam Lumberyard and you will spot the telescope in the base there.

Once you’ve found any three of the above, the challenge is over and you would have bagged yourself a pretty straightforward 25000 XP for your efforts – not bad going! Or if you’re more of a visual learner, check out the video below for some extra tips.

