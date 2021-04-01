Fortnite Spring Breakout: New items, Easter quests and eggy weapons revealed

Spring Breakout has arrived. It’s the first dedicated spring event from Fortnite, with Epic Games ensuring that we’ve got plenty of egg-themed goodness to keep us entertained over the Easter break.

Advertisement

This event marks the close of a busy week for the iconic battle-royale game, which also saw the Fortnite v16.10 update freshening up the title in some significant ways.

So what is Fortnite Spring Breakout all about, and what treats does it have in store? Keep on reading to find out.

What is Fortnite Spring Breakout?

As Epic Games explains on the official Fortnite website: “Fortnite’s first-ever spring event, Spring Breakout, brings eggcellent new Outfits, a Duos competition, papercraft, and an in-game reward to Fortnite.” The animals involved in this Easter-themed fun match up quite nicely with what was already going on in Fortnite.

The game’s recently-launched Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 content already put a focus on animals and nature, with Primal being the main title of the season. That being said, the dinosaur-like Raptors that recently arrived in Season 6 do seem a little bit odd next to the Easter eggs and bunny skins!

When does Fortnite Spring Breakout start and end?

Fortnite Spring Breakout began on 30th March 2021, and you can expect it to last all through the Easter weekend and the bank holiday Monday that caps it off. Epic Games has not yet confirmed the end date for Spring Breakout, though, so you might want to get in there and play through its content before it suddenly disappears.

What are the new quests for Fortnite Spring Breakout?

A new character called Webster arrived as part of Spring Breakout. And from 1st April onwards, you should be able to pick up a Legendary Quest from Webster. If you complete it, you’ll be rewarded with a fun weapon called the Tactical Quaxes Pickaxe.

There’s also a quest revolving around the Egg Launcher. You’ll want to search around the island and forage for eggs if you want to complete that quest.

Epic Games

Fortnite’s Spring Breakout is Easter but with more attitude.

How to take part in the Fortnite Spring Breakout Cup

There’s also the Spring Breakout Cup for players to complete in. As Epic explains, “Filling in for Friday Night Bragging Rights, the Spring Breakout Cup on Friday, April 2 brings Duos competition back into action. You and your Duos teammate will have 3 hours to complete up to 10 matches to earn points. The top-performing Duos in each server region will be among the first to get the Webster Outfit and Mecha-Feathers Back Bling.”

You’ll need to have reached Level 30 to take part in the Spring Breakout Cup, and you also need to have two-factor authentication enabled on your account.

What’s in the item shop for Fortnite Spring Breakout?

Teasing what has arrived in the Item Shop as part of this event, Epic says: “Spring Breakout scrambles what you’d expect from ducks and bunnies. This group of rotten eggs arrive throughout this week in the Item Shop. This week also marks the return of some fan-favorite Outfits, including Bunny Brawler, Rabbit Raider, and Quackling.”

Fortnite Spring Breakout papercraft masks and foldables

And finally, here’s another fun thing to try out – over on the Fortnite website, you can download some all-new papercraft masks that you can print off, fold up and wear in real life! There are also some adorable foldable chicks – a perfect little activity to do over Easter, especially if you’ve got kids at home. So hop to it!

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news. Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The Radio Times Easter issue is out now.