It’s been a long time coming for those who were eligible. Monday 9th December saw the first batch of settlement payments being received by Fortnite players.

Who, exactly, is getting the Fortnite refunds, though? Well, we’re here to explain just that.

Read on to find out who is getting Fortnite refund payouts from Epic Games and the FTC.

Fortnite refunds explained: Who will be getting payouts?

The Federal Trade Commission has begun sending out refunds to Fortnite players worth over $72 million.

The money is being sent to consumers "who were tricked by Epic Games" into making purchases they didn’t want in Fortnite between January 2017 and September 2022.

Those getting a refund right now are Fortnite players in the US who were charged for unwanted purchases and filed a valid claim by 8th October 2024.

On 9th December 2024, the first batch of Fortnite repayments was sent out to successful claimants. Of the $72 million sent out to nearly 630,000 people, on average, each person received $114.

The refunds already given were awarded via PayPal or by cheque. Future repayments in further batches will be sent out in the same way – as detailed in your claim form.

As per the official FTC website, "The FTC is sending out its first round of payments in this matter and will distribute additional money at a later date."

Once you receive your Fortnite payout, you "should redeem [your] PayPal payment within 30 days and cash [your] cheques within 90 days, as indicated on the cheque".

You can still file a claim with the FTC if you think you’re eligible. You have until 10th January 2025 to do so.

Remember, you need to have proof of the following to be eligible for a Fortnite refund:

You were charged in-game currency for items you didn’t want between January 2017 and September 2022

Your child made charges to your credit card without your knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018

Your account was locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after you complained to your credit card company about wrongful charges

As per the FTC, "you must be at least 18 to complete a claim form" and "to apply for a refund, you will need a claim number or your Epic Account ID".

Refund claims made regarding Fortnite until 10th January 2025 will be reviewed by the FTC, and it expects "to send additional payments in 2025".

Remember, this refund claim is available to US Fortnite players only.

In total, Epic Games will pay $520 million, and $245 million of that total is reserved for Fortnite refund payouts.

Epic Games accepted the fine in 2022 "to resolve concerns related to past designs", saying in a statement at the time: "No developer creates a game with the intention of ending up here.

"The video game industry is a place of fast-moving innovation, where player expectations are high and new ideas are paramount.

"Statutes written decades ago don’t specify how gaming ecosystems should operate. The laws have not changed, but their application has evolved and long-standing industry practices are no longer enough.

"We accepted this agreement because we want Epic to be at the forefront of consumer protection and provide the best experience for our players."

