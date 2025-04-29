But with its recent return to the game, you can get your hands on it once more – here's how.

How to get the Psycho Bandit skin in Fortnite

You can currently purchase the Psycho Bandit skin from the Item Shop for 2,000 V-Bucks as part of the Psycho Bundle.

In addition to the Psycho Bandit skin, the bundle also includes the Claptrap Back Bling and Psycho Buzz Axes Pickaxe.

Unfortunately, there's no way to purchase the Outfit individually – you'll have to get the entire bundle if you want the skin.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

First introduced in Season X, the tenth ever season of Fortnite, the Psycho Bandit Outfit was last available to purchase in Chapter 2 Season 2, way back in May 2020 – a whopping gap of 1,794 days.

Despite that lengthy wait, however, it's far from being the skin that's been out of the Item Shop the longest.

The Codename ELF skin holds that title, last being seen more than 2,600 days ago in January 2018.

As for crossover skins, our longest absentee is the Travis Scott Outfit, last seen in the Item Shop over 1,800 days ago in April 2020.

If you're considering picking the Psycho Bandit skin up for your collection, be aware that it's only in the Item Shop until 4th May 2025.

After that, who knows how long it'll be before it makes a return? It could be a matter of months or another five years!

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.