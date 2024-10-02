Over the year, there’s plenty of updates in Fortnite, but this one is fascinating because of what’s coming soon and this being the last scheduled update before the spooky season begins, and the game celebrates Halloween.

There’s a few key things to pull out from the most recent update, but the biggest addition is the Sleep Mode.

Sleep Mode is now automatically switched on in the settings. Now, if a player is inactive for 15 minutes (this timer can be changed), the game will enter an idle state, pausing Voice Chat and cancelling matchmaking.

The update also includes some fresh skins set to arrive in the store soon to celebrate Halloween as part of Fortnitemares.

The skins below were included in the update and are ready to come to the store sometime in the future:

Guff Remix

Jigsaw/Billy the Puppet

Leatherface

Marshmello Remix

Pumpkin Omega Knight

The map has also been updated, completely removing the water from the middle of the map; now all left in its place is a dry lake.

This will no doubt be in preparation for the upcoming in-game event.

Fortnite Creative changes

From now on, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed items can be used in Fortnite Creative so that entire Islands can be built. There are two templates automatically in the game; one is decked out like an arcade, whilst the other is influenced by the streets of New York.

A new horror-focused LEGO template has also been released, with plenty of new LEGO assets added to the game for creating new islands.

The LEGO minifigures now have a much better movement with Mantling and Dodge Rolls available in the game; this needs to be enabled in the island settings.

The complete list of patch notes is still not live on Fortnite’s website, although they should be arriving there any minute now.

