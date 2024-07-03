No, you don’t need to be playing as the Master of Magnetism to use his power. In fact, you use Magneto Power to unlock the X-Men outfit by completing Magneto quests.

Aside from that, though, Magneto Power is pretty darn cool (and strong). You’ll definitely want to get hold of it.

Read on to have the Fortnite Magneto Power explained. Discover how to get it and what it does below.

How to get Magneto Power in Fortnite

To get Magneto Power in Fortnite, you need to find and equip the Magneto Gauntlets item.

As the Magneto Gauntlets and Powers are so powerful, however, the new item is a rare drop. You can find Magneto Gauntlets as a random drop as floor loot or within chests, supply drops and supply drones but it is a rare enough item to find this way.

If you have the coin, perhaps the easiest way to get Magneto Power in Fortnite is to purchase the Magneto Gauntlets from the Wastelander Magneto NPC in Brawler’s Battleground.

The Magneto NPC sells his Gauntlets for 400 Gold.

If you can’t afford that, just keep your fingers crossed that you pick up Magneto Gauntlets as a random rare drop.

What does Magneto Power do in Fortnite?

Magneto Power allows you to summon and shoot shards of metal at your opponents for massive damage. With the Magneto Gauntlets equipped, you can also defend yourself with a powerful shield made up of those same metal shards.

Especially powerful against vehicles – perfect for Chapter 5 Season 3 – Magneto Power is stupidly strong. The item does carry a 7.5 second recharge time and has a magazine size of just five charges.

Defending with Magneto Power in Fortnite is just as strong as attacking with it. Your Magneto Power shield has 400 health, blocks bullets and vehicles and will knock back any vehicle that hits it with an impulse attack.

Finally, with Magneto Power, you can make the most of low gravity – you’ll jump higher and take no fall damage with the Magneto Gauntlets equipped. Thanks, Fortnite Wiki for the detailed stats!

You can see the powerful new Magneto Gauntlets and their powers in action thanks to the YouTube video by Perfect Score below:

Now, get out there and use Magneto Power in Fortnite to crush your foes (and unlock the Magneto skin if you haven’t done so already).

