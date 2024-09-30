How to get The Incredibles skins in Fortnite explained
Honey, where is my super suit?
If you’ve been playing Fortnite recently, you may be wondering how to get The Incredibles skins seen running around.
These skins are a first for Fortnite and Disney because they’re animated characters from Pixar being introduced into the game; in the past, the only Disney properties were Star Wars, Marvel, and Pirates of the Caribbean.
The introduction of more family-friendly Disney skins is a by-product of the deal signed between Disney and Epic earlier this year, which also means we could see even more classic characters appear in the game.
However, for now, here is how you can get the skins yourself and what other items from the series have been introduced into the game.
How to get The Incredibles Skins in Fortnite
You can only buy these skins in Fortnite from the store. They can be purchased individually for 1,500 V-Bucks or as a collection for 3,500 V-Bucks. Sadly, there is no organic way to earn them in-game.
More like this
These items are set to be in the store until Monday 7th October, and will be taken out; however, if you’ve played Fortnite before, you’ll know it won’t be long until they’re back and available again.
Everything included in The Incredibles Fortnite bundle
The bundle costs 3,500 V-Bucks and includes various goodies, including three skins, Back Blings, two emotes and more.
All of the skins in this bundle come with an alternate LEGO version to be used in those game modes, and the items with a price next to them can be purchased separately. We’ve outlined everything included below:
- Mr Incredible Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks
- Omni Head Back Bling
- Mrs Incredible Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks
- Drill-Bit Souvenir
- Frozone: 1,500 V-Bucks
- Frozone’s Shield
- Lil' Battle Robot Emote: 500 V-Bucks
- Frozone's Stunt Emote: 300 V-Bucks
- Drill-Bit Destroyer Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks
- Omni-Claw Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks
Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.