The introduction of more family-friendly Disney skins is a by-product of the deal signed between Disney and Epic earlier this year, which also means we could see even more classic characters appear in the game.

However, for now, here is how you can get the skins yourself and what other items from the series have been introduced into the game.

How to get The Incredibles Skins in Fortnite

Mrs Incredible in Fortnite.

You can only buy these skins in Fortnite from the store. They can be purchased individually for 1,500 V-Bucks or as a collection for 3,500 V-Bucks. Sadly, there is no organic way to earn them in-game.

These items are set to be in the store until Monday 7th October, and will be taken out; however, if you’ve played Fortnite before, you’ll know it won’t be long until they’re back and available again.

Everything included in The Incredibles Fortnite bundle

Fortnite.

The bundle costs 3,500 V-Bucks and includes various goodies, including three skins, Back Blings, two emotes and more.

All of the skins in this bundle come with an alternate LEGO version to be used in those game modes, and the items with a price next to them can be purchased separately. We’ve outlined everything included below:

Mr Incredible Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks Omni Head Back Bling

1,500 V-Bucks Mrs Incredible Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks Drill-Bit Souvenir

1,500 V-Bucks Frozone: 1,500 V-Bucks Frozone’s Shield

1,500 V-Bucks Lil' Battle Robot Emote: 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Frozone's Stunt Emote: 300 V-Bucks

300 V-Bucks Drill-Bit Destroyer Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Omni-Claw Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks

