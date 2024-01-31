The emote features an interesting enough dance with a hand-rubbing move, perfect for when you do something cool in-game.

Read on to discover what the Fortnite Evil Plan emote looks like and find out how to get it and what its price is.

Fortnite Evil Plan emote: What does it look like?

The Fortnite Evil Plan emote is brand new to the game as of 31st January 2024, and was created with dance moves by Marcus Parks II and features music by Kanii and 9lives.

Its dance includes feet-stomping, hands being rubbed together, fists in the air, arms being folded, and even a finger point.

Essentially, the Evil Plan emote in Fortnite puts every celebration you might want to use after downing an enemy all into one. It really does show them that you’re ready to go.

Check out the official Fortnite X (formerly known as Twitter) post below to see what the Evil Plan emote looks like:

Now you know what the emote does, here’s how to get it.

Fortnite Evil Plan emote price and how to get it

To get the Fortnite Evil Plan emote, you need to purchase it from the in-game item shop.

As of 31st January 2024, this is the only way you can unlock the new Icon Series emote. It costs 500 V-Bucks.

So, to emphasise, if you must have the new Icon Series emote, you’ll have to buy it from the item shop for 500 V-Bucks. As of writing, there is no other way of unlocking it.

Who knows what the future holds, though? It could be included as part of a bundle or potentially added to a battle pass one day – as unlikely as that is.

For now and the foreseeable future, however, the only way to get hold of the Evil Plan emote in Fortnite is to buy it from the in-game item shop for 500 V-Bucks.

You’d best get in there quickly, too, as what’s on sale in the item shop changes all the time!

