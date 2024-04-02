How to cancel Fortnite Crew subscription explained
The Crew gets cancelled.
If you signed up for a Fortnite Crew subscription and want to cancel it, it’s not made entirely clear how to do so in-game.
We’re here to help you cancel your subscription on whatever platform you purchased it.
While the Crew subscription offers you plenty of benefits, including exclusive items and V-Bucks, you may not be able to afford its £9.99 a month cost or think it’s worth it.
Fortunately, you can cancel your subscription at any time. You just need to follow a few steps to do so.
What’s more, after cancelling your subscription, it should last until your current billing period ends. You will keep all of your previously awarded benefits from Crew, too.
Read on to find out how to cancel your Fortnite Crew subscription on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, Samsung or through Epic Games itself (if you’re playing on PC or Android).
How to cancel Fortnite Crew subscription explained
Depending on where you play Fortnite, how to cancel your Fortnite Crew subscription might be a little different.
As per the official Fortnite website, your Fortnite Crew subscription is "associated with the platform on which you purchased it (your 'primary platform') until it is cancelled".
"The Fortnite Crew subscription is not transferable between platforms,” it continues.
This means you must cancel your subscription via the primary platform you initially purchased it on.
You’ll find each method for Fortnite Crew cancellation below, listed by platform. Details provided by Epic Games.
How to cancel Fortnite Crew subscription on Xbox
- Navigate to account.microsoft.com/account
- Sign in to your Microsoft account
- Select 'Services & Subscriptions' at the top of the page
- Select 'Manage' next to your subscription listing
- Select 'Turn off recurring billing' to the right
- Follow the prompts to turn off recurring billing
How to cancel Fortnite Crew subscription on PlayStation
PS5:
- From your home screen, go to Settings
- Go to Users and Accounts
- Go to Accounts and select Payment and Subscriptions
- Go to Game and App Services
- Navigate to Fortnite from the list of games
- Find Fortnite Crew and select the 'Turn Off Auto-Renew' option. The date that the Fortnite Crew pack expires will be displayed
PS4:
- From your home screen, go to Settings
- Go to Account Management
- Go to Account Information
- Go to Services List
- Navigate to Fortnite from the list of games
- Find Fortnite Crew and select the 'Turn Off Auto-Renew' option
You can also cancel your PS4 or PS5 Fortnite Crew subscription on the PlayStation store website through a web browser. Follow these steps to do so:
- Navigate to store.playstation.com
- Sign in to your account for PlayStation Network
- Click Subscriptions Management
- Select 'Turn Off Auto Renew'
How to cancel Fortnite Crew subscription on Nintendo Switch
- Click the Home button on your Switch
- Open the eShop
- Select your account icon in the top right of the screen
- Select your Subscriptions
- Locate your Fortnite Crew subscription in the list and select 'Turn Off Automatic Renewal'
- Follow the prompts to cancel
You can also cancel your Fortnite Crew subscription on Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo website on a web browser. Follow these steps to do so:
- Navigate to ec.nintendo.com/my/rights
- Sign in to your Nintendo Account
- Locate your Fortnite Crew subscription in the list and select 'Turn Off Automatic Renewal'
- Follow the prompts to cancel
How to cancel Fortnite Crew subscription on Samsung
- On your phone, navigate to the Galaxy Store
- Tap to open the Menu
- Tap on Subscriptions
- Select Fortnite from the app list
- Tap on Cancel
How to cancel Fortnite Crew subscription on Epic (PC and/or Android)
- Navigate to epicgames.com/account
- Sign in to your Epic Games account
- Select Subscriptions to the left
- Select the Cog icon to the top right of your subscription
- Select 'Cancel Subscription'
- Follow the prompts to cancel
