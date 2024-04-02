While the Crew subscription offers you plenty of benefits, including exclusive items and V-Bucks, you may not be able to afford its £9.99 a month cost or think it’s worth it.

Fortunately, you can cancel your subscription at any time. You just need to follow a few steps to do so.

What’s more, after cancelling your subscription, it should last until your current billing period ends. You will keep all of your previously awarded benefits from Crew, too.

Read on to find out how to cancel your Fortnite Crew subscription on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, Samsung or through Epic Games itself (if you’re playing on PC or Android).

How to cancel Fortnite Crew subscription explained

Depending on where you play Fortnite, how to cancel your Fortnite Crew subscription might be a little different.

As per the official Fortnite website, your Fortnite Crew subscription is "associated with the platform on which you purchased it (your 'primary platform') until it is cancelled".

"The Fortnite Crew subscription is not transferable between platforms,” it continues.

This means you must cancel your subscription via the primary platform you initially purchased it on.

You’ll find each method for Fortnite Crew cancellation below, listed by platform. Details provided by Epic Games.

How to cancel Fortnite Crew subscription on Xbox

Navigate to account.microsoft.com/account

Sign in to your Microsoft account

Select 'Services & Subscriptions' at the top of the page

Select 'Manage' next to your subscription listing

Select 'Turn off recurring billing' to the right

Follow the prompts to turn off recurring billing

How to cancel Fortnite Crew subscription on PlayStation

PS5:

From your home screen, go to Settings

Go to Users and Accounts

Go to Accounts and select Payment and Subscriptions

Go to Game and App Services

Navigate to Fortnite from the list of games

Find Fortnite Crew and select the 'Turn Off Auto-Renew' option. The date that the Fortnite Crew pack expires will be displayed

PS4:

From your home screen, go to Settings

Go to Account Management

Go to Account Information

Go to Services List

Navigate to Fortnite from the list of games

Find Fortnite Crew and select the 'Turn Off Auto-Renew' option

You can also cancel your PS4 or PS5 Fortnite Crew subscription on the PlayStation store website through a web browser. Follow these steps to do so:

Navigate to store.playstation.com

Sign in to your account for PlayStation Network

Click Subscriptions Management

Select 'Turn Off Auto Renew'

How to cancel Fortnite Crew subscription on Nintendo Switch

Click the Home button on your Switch

Open the eShop

Select your account icon in the top right of the screen

Select your Subscriptions

Locate your Fortnite Crew subscription in the list and select 'Turn Off Automatic Renewal'

Follow the prompts to cancel

You can also cancel your Fortnite Crew subscription on Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo website on a web browser. Follow these steps to do so:

Navigate to ec.nintendo.com/my/rights

Sign in to your Nintendo Account

Locate your Fortnite Crew subscription in the list and select 'Turn Off Automatic Renewal'

Follow the prompts to cancel

How to cancel Fortnite Crew subscription on Samsung

On your phone, navigate to the Galaxy Store

Tap to open the Menu

Tap on Subscriptions

Select Fortnite from the app list

Tap on Cancel

How to cancel Fortnite Crew subscription on Epic (PC and/or Android)

Navigate to epicgames.com/account

Sign in to your Epic Games account

Select Subscriptions to the left

Select the Cog icon to the top right of your subscription

Select 'Cancel Subscription'

Follow the prompts to cancel

