With there now being so many games in the series on the platform, Nintendo needs to make sure this one is as engaging as possible, hence the name. Fortunately, thanks to an interesting new gameplay mechanic that brings back classic heroes from previous games, it might just have the hook it needs to succeed.

The Nintendo Switch has become the strategy fan’s go-to console, and the impending Fire Emblem Engage release date is only cementing its place further. Nintendo and Intelligent Systems are making sure fans of the strategy RPG powerhouse never go hungry with the fifth release of the series hitting the console very soon.

If you can’t wait for the game, read on for everything you need to know about Fire Emblem Engage including its release date, pre-order information, gameplay details, and see a trailer.

Fire Emblem Engage is scheduled to release on Friday 20th January 2023. Yes, it’s releasing that soon and is the first big game launch of 2023. You don’t have long left to get a pre-order in, but you still can if you really want to.

Can I pre-order Fire Emblem Engage?

Yes, you can pre-order Fire Emblem Engage right now. There are two versions of the game you can pre-order, too: the Standard Edition (£49.99 RRP) and the Divine Edition (£89.99).

Both are available through GAME, and you get a different Fire Emblem Engage pre-order bonus depending on which one you pick.

Pre-order the Standard Edition of Fire Emblem Engage from GAME and you’ll receive a free Fire Emblem Engage Pin Badge.

The Divine Edition, meanwhile, comes with a SteelBook, art cards, poster, and Artbook. You can pre-order the Divine Edition of Fire Emblem Engage from GAME for £89.99 here.

You can also pre-order the game digitally on the Switch eShop, where you can also purchase the Expansion Pass separately (£26.99) or buy them together for £76.98.

Which consoles and platforms can play Fire Emblem Engage?

Fire Emblem Engage is a Nintendo Switch exclusive. You can only buy and play the game on Nintendo’s hybrid console. As it is developed by Nintendo, too, it’s monumentally unlikely that you’ll ever see the new Fire Emblem on anything but a Nintendo machine.

Fire Emblem Engage gameplay and story details

Fire Emblem Engage is set on the continent of Elyos. Divine Dragon Alear has awoken from a thousand-year slumber and will work with heroes new and old to defeat the Fell Dragon Sombron that plagues the land. If you know your Fire Emblem, it’s relatively standard stuff.

Gameplay remains largely unchanged from previous entries as the tried-and-true formula has proven its worth over decades of releases. The main big change, however, comes in the form of summonable characters from past Fire Emblem games that will fight alongside you via Emblem Rings.

Throughout the game, you’ll be able to collect Emblem Rings that you can equip to aid you in battle. You’ll see the likes of Marth, Byleth, Corrin and more appear, with summonable heroes from the past fighting alongside you and even earning support bonds which will improve the more you fight alongside one another. Form strong bonds with Emblems and you’ll unlock powerful new abilities that can turn the tide of battle.

Returning features from previous games include the Draconic Time Crystal, which lets you rewind time in battle if things go awry, the classic weapon triangle, a traversable map, and explorable Somniel. The Somniel lets you explore in third-person to talk to NPCs, take part in minigames such as fishing, and go shopping for new gear.

Is there a Fire Emblem Engage trailer?

There are a load of Fire Emblem Engage trailers out there, as Nintendo has been promoting this game with all of its might.

The best trailer is probably The Fell Dragon Rises, which offers an overview of the game’s plot, shows off some gameplay, and generally tells you all you need to know about the game. It’s worth a look if you’re on the fence. Check it out below:

That’s all there is to know about Fire Emblem Engage, and now it’s up to you whether you want to pre-order the game or not.

