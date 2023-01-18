Set on the continent of Elyos, Fire Emblem Engage invites players to work with heroes new and old to defeat the Fell Dragon Sombron that plagues the land. If you know your Fire Emblem, it’s relatively standard stuff.

We are just days away from the one of this year's most hotly-anticipated Nintendo Switch releases - Fire Emblem Engage .

However, in a bid to make Fire Emblem Engage as engaging as possible (the clue's in the game name there), Nintendo and Intelligent Systems are bringing everything to the table - including a brand new gameplay mechanic that brings back classic heroes from previous games.

But a big question on a lot of fans' minds is: "Will Fire Engage Emblem have romance options?" The ability to engage in romantic relationships with your in-game allies has been a popular aspect of previous games in the series, so will it return for the latest instalment?

Does Fire Emblem Engage have romance?

Yes, there will be romance in Fire Emblem Engage.

There have been lots of theories flying around about the romance options in Fire Emblem Engage, but Eurogamer confirmed in its review that there will indeed be romantic options for the main protagonist Alear.

Henry Stockdale wrote in the review: "Support conversations are back, and Alear can increase a unit's support through sharing meals, gift-giving, and during combat. This is often where Engage's character writing shines, giving minor characters their moment, and yes, romance is back."

The review continues: "This time, any ally with A-rank support has a special scene. I can't confirm if your choice for Alear's gender changes anything, but some scenes strengthen that existing friendship instead, which is lovely."

So it looks like romance is back on the menu in the latest instalment, if the official reviews are anything to go by!

Meanwhile, other sites claim that a bunch of candidates for male, female, and same-gender relationships have leaked over on ResetEra - but it's best to take this with a pinch of salt until the game's official release on January 20th when all will become clear.

If you are keen to see the rumours (which could turn out to be spoilers), HITC pertains to have a leaked list of all the romance options, but we'd rather wait for a more official source before sharing it ourselves.

We will update this page when the game is released and will confirm exactly who you can romance, and how much gender plays a part in that. We can't wait!

