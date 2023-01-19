Set on the continent of Elyos, Fire Emblem Engage invites players to work with heroes new and old to defeat the Fell Dragon Sombron that plagues the land.

Good news, Fire Emblem fans - it's not long to go until the fifth instalment of the series is set to land on your Nintendo Switch.

Yup, there will be a whole host of summonable characters from past Fire Emblem games that will fight alongside you via Emblem Rings.

But which characters and heroes can we actually expect to meet in the game? We've rounded them up for you right here. And yes, before you ask, there is romance in Fire Emblem Engage.

Fire Emblem Engage returning characters

Anna

Axe-wielding Anna is a 'new' playable character technically, but fans of the Fire Emblem franchise will recognise the recurring character - however the new game has put a spin on her appearance. She isn't a Emblem Ring summon like other characters and Fire Emblem players will notice that this incarnation of Anna is a lot younger than she's appeared in previous games.

This version of the merchant is an Axe Fighter who wanders the world seeking expensive treasures to sell.

Byleth

The protagonist of Fire Emblem: Three Houses and antagonist in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes returns! The wandering warrior possesses the mysterious Crest of Flames and can wield the powerful ancient weapon known as the Sword of the Creator. In the new game, Byleth can increase the abilities of allies to guide them towards victory.

Celica

Fire Emblem fans will recognise Celica as one of the two protagonists of Fire Emblem Gaiden and its remake, Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia. In Fire Emblem Engage, Celica excels at magical attacks and fighting corrupted-type foes. She also has the seriously strong ability Warp Ragnarok, allowing her to teleport across the map.

Corrin

The hero of Fire Emblem Fates, Corrin is a Hoshidan royal raised in Nohr, where they are forced to decide which of two opposing nations to join, their birthplace or their adoptive homeland. As an Emblem, Corrin has the ability to stop opponents in their tracks for a full turn - perfect for when you need a hot minute to rethink what you're doing! Their sync skill Dragon Vein lets you add special effects to the terrain.

Lyn

Lyndis, more commonly known as Lyn, is one of the three heroes of Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade. In Fire Emblem Engage, Lyn excels at fighting, without giving her opponents the chance to counterattack. Alongside forceful close range attacks, Lyn can also allow units to attack from a long distance.

Marth

Marth appears all over the Fire Emblem series - he is the main hero of Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light, Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem, and their respective remakes Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and Fire Emblem: New Mystery of the Emblem. So, is it a really shock he's appearing in the latest game?

With excellent swordmanship, Marth works well with all units, allowing them to strike quickly and repeatedly.

Sigurd

Horse-riding Sigurd first landed on our screens in Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War and according to Nintendo, in Fire Engage Emblem he moves around the battlefield with ease and works well with offensive units, healers, armoured units and more.

Fire Emblem Engage new characters

Alcryst

The younger brother of Diamant, Alcryst uses a bow instead of a sword and has the same starting class as a Lord. Thanks to being an archer, Alcryst can attack enemies from long distances.

Alear

Alear is the main hero of the latest Fire Emblem series and players can choose the character's gender. The protagonist has awoken after a deep 1,000 year slumber and is here to prevent the resurrection of the Fell Dragon.

Alfred

Lance-yielding Alfred the Noble travels the battlefield on horseback and is also the older brother of Celine.

Celine

Like her older brother, Celine's starting class is Noble and she can use both magic and swords for either distanced or close-range combat.

Chloe

With the starting class of Lance Pegasus, Chloe is an airborne fighter who deals out damage from the skies.

Wielding a lance while flying above the battlefield, Chloé is a good match-up against magical attacks - but be warned, she can still be hit by arrows.

Diamant

The Lord starting class character is a skilled swordsman who specialises in close-range combat. Whether its a foot soldier or a mounted foe, Diamant can dish out some seriously heavy damage.

Etie

Etie is a skilled archer who uses a bow and arrows to take down enemies, making her the perfect choice for taking down both arial and grounded foes.

However, her attacks work best in close-range combat.

Ivy

Royal character Ivy has a starting class of Wing Tamer. She travels the battleground mounted on a beast and is able to use magic attacks, arming her with a slightly longer range.

Louis

Louis's starting class is Heavy Lance Armour - and it's easy to see why. He has super high defence stats and a powerful hit in close combat battle. However, despite having strong defences against standard attacks, Louis can take damage from magic.

Timerra

The upbeat Lance wielder's starting class is a Sentinel. Her high speed makes her perfect for close-range combat.

Vander

Vander, an axe-wielding knight who rides around the battlefield on horseback, is a staunch protector.

