When is FC 25 on Xbox Game Pass? Release date confirmed
Pretty soon!
With the football season finished, that means it's time to start looking forward to the next edition of EA Sports FC.
And as we approach the end of FC 25, that means it's time for the game to start featuring on subscription services like Xbox Game Pass.
We finally have a confirmed date for when FC 25 will hit Game Pass, so read on for everything you need to know.
EA Sports FC 25 will be added to Xbox Game Pass on 12th June 2025.
The game will be available via cloud, console and PC, and comes to the service as part of EA Play, which it will join on the same day.
You'll be able to play FC 25 from 12th June if you're subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass, as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming, but unfortunately other subscription tiers will not be able to.
As well as the game itself, anyone playing the game via Xbox Game Pass will also be eligible for a set of limited-time rewards in Ultimate Team.
From 12th June to 12th July, Game Pass players will be able claim a Supercharge Pack which will include, among other rewards, 11x Rare Gold Players (82+), one player with an 87+ OVR, and one 93+ OVR TOTS loan player, as well as a few rewards.
FC 25 isn't the only big game coming to the platform this month – you can check out our Game Pass guide to see what else is coming to the service including Baldur's Gate, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine and more!
