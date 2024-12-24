If you can tear yourself away from all the live football on TV over the Christmas break, you could pack some pretty impressive cards during Winter Wildcards.

Read on for the full schedule and what to expect from Winter Wildcards in FC 25.

FC 25 Winter Wildcards schedule

There will be three weeks of Winter Wildcards in FC 25, meaning there will be a trilogy of squads for you to try and collect.

The FC 25 Winter Wildcard schedule should look like this:

Friday 20th December — Team 1 arrives at 6pm

Friday 27th December — Team 2 arrives at 6pm

Friday 3rd January — Team 3 arrives at 6pm

Long-term players will be used to this cadence by now, with Friday teatime being the usual slot when big updates drop.

With Team 1 sticking to that time period, we'd expect the subsequent weeks to do the same.

What to expect from FC 25 Winter Wildcards

In terms of what to expect, the most obvious element is that new cards will be available to find in packs from each of those squads.

Team 1 includes 26 present-day players, as well as 14 classics from the past (in the form of Icons and Heroes).

But that's not all that's going on! There are also SBCs every day — think of it like an advent calendar — allowing you to collect some brilliant players if your squad-building skills are up to snuff.

So far, we've seen Leroy Sané, Nuno Mendes and Diego Forlán among the SBCs on offer.

EA has also promised "all kinds of upgrades" including position changes, Skill Moves/Week Foot Upgrades, 99-stat statistical upgrades, PlayStyles, Roles+ and Roles++.

During the Winter Wildcards promo, FC 25 Season 4 will kick off on Thursday 26th December at 8am GMT. The new season is called 'Strength in Numbers' and will bring even more content to the game.

All in all, this should be a super fun way to spend the Christmas break! More info on the festivities can be found on the game's official website.

FC 25 Winter Wildcards: All cards confirmed so far

As confirmed in the social post above, the full squad for FC 25 Winter Wildcards Team 1 looks like this:

Ademola Lookman | CAM, Atalanta, Nigeria | OVR 89

| CAM, Atalanta, Nigeria | OVR 89 Alexandre Lacazette | ST, Lyon, France | OVR 89

| ST, Lyon, France | OVR 89 Antonio Di Natale | LW, Serie A, Italy | OVR 89

| LW, Serie A, Italy | OVR 89 Antonio Di Natale | ST, Serie A, Italy | OVR 89

| ST, Serie A, Italy | OVR 89 Branco van den Boomen | CDM, Ajax, Netherlands | OVR 86

| CDM, Ajax, Netherlands | OVR 86 Carlos Alberto | CB, Brazil | OVR 92

| CB, Brazil | OVR 92 Carlos Alberto | CDM, Brazil | OVR 92

| CDM, Brazil | OVR 92 Caroline Graham Hansen | RW, Barcelona, Norway | OVR 93

| RW, Barcelona, Norway | OVR 93 Dani Parejo | CB, Villarreal, Spain | OVR 88

| CB, Villarreal, Spain | OVR 88 Dani Vivian | CB, Athletic Bilbao, Spain | OVR 87

| CB, Athletic Bilbao, Spain | OVR 87 Declan Rice | CM, Arsenal, England | OVR 90

| CM, Arsenal, England | OVR 90 Deniz Undav | ST, Stuttgart, Germany | OVR 87

| ST, Stuttgart, Germany | OVR 87 Dominique Janssen | CB, Manchester United, Netherlands | OVR 88

| CB, Manchester United, Netherlands | OVR 88 Eden Hazard | LM, Premier League, Belgium | OVR 91

| LM, Premier League, Belgium | OVR 91 Eren Dinkçi | RM, SC Freiburg, Germany | OVR 86

| RM, SC Freiburg, Germany | OVR 86 Erling Haaland | CB, Manchester City, Norway | OVR 94

| CB, Manchester City, Norway | OVR 94 Erling Haaland | ST, Manchester City, Norway | OVR 94

| ST, Manchester City, Norway | OVR 94 Frankie de Jong | CDM, Barcelona, Netherlands | OVR 91

| CDM, Barcelona, Netherlands | OVR 91 Frankie de Jong | CM, Barcelona, Netherlands | OVR 91

| CM, Barcelona, Netherlands | OVR 91 Gheorge Hagi | CAM, Romania | OVR 89

| CAM, Romania | OVR 89 Javier Mascherano | CB, La Liga, Argentina | OVR 89

| CB, La Liga, Argentina | OVR 89 Javier Mascherano | CDM, La Liga, Argentina | OVR 89

| CDM, La Liga, Argentina | OVR 89 Leroy Sane | RM, FC Bayern, Germany | OVR 89

| RM, FC Bayern, Germany | OVR 89 Liam Delap | ST, Ipswich Town, England | OVR 86

| ST, Ipswich Town, England | OVR 86 Malik Tillman | CAM, PSV, USA | OVR 88

| CAM, PSV, USA | OVR 88 Marc Guéhi | CB, Crystal Palace, England | OVR 87

| CB, Crystal Palace, England | OVR 87 Mauro Icardi | ST, Galatasaray, Argentina | OVR 88

| ST, Galatasaray, Argentina | OVR 88 Nuno Mendes | LB, Paris SG, Portugal | OVR 88

| LB, Paris SG, Portugal | OVR 88 Osame Sahraoui | LM, Lille, Morocco | OVR 86

| LM, Lille, Morocco | OVR 86 Paul Scholes | CM, England | OVR 89

| CM, England | OVR 89 Pedro Porro | RB, Tottenham, Spain | OVR 89

| RB, Tottenham, Spain | OVR 89 Przemysław Frankowski | RB, RC Lens, Poland | OVR 86

| RB, RC Lens, Poland | OVR 86 Ronaldo | ST, Brazil | OVR 90

| ST, Brazil | OVR 90 Ronaldo | ST, Brazil | OVR 95

| ST, Brazil | OVR 95 Rose Lavelle | LB, NJ/NY Gotham, USA | OVR 89

| LB, NJ/NY Gotham, USA | OVR 89 Saeed Al Owairan | RW, ROSHN Saudi League, Saudi Arabia | OVR 87

| RW, ROSHN Saudi League, Saudi Arabia | OVR 87 Salem Al Dawsari | LM, Al Hilal, Saudi Arabia | OVR 89

| LM, Al Hilal, Saudi Arabia | OVR 89 Sergio Gomez | LB, Real Sociedad, Spain | OVR 87

| LB, Real Sociedad, Spain | OVR 87 Socrates | ST, Brazil | OVR 90

| ST, Brazil | OVR 90 Vinicius Jr | LW, Real Madrid, Brazil | OVR 93

| LW, Real Madrid, Brazil | OVR 93 Vinicius Jr | ST, Real Madrid, Brazil | OVR 93

| ST, Real Madrid, Brazil | OVR 93 Willi Orban | CDM, RB Leipzig | OVR 87

| CDM, RB Leipzig | OVR 87 Xavi | CM, Spain | OVR 91

| CM, Spain | OVR 91 Yaya Touré | CDM, Premier League, Ivory Coast | OVR 90

They weren't kidding when they called these 'wildcards', were they? Haaland as a CB sounds like pure chaos, but maybe it's worth a try?

The next two squads will be announced on Fridays at 6pm. You'll be able to see them in the game and on the EA Sports FC social media accounts.

We'll see you in the new year for some more FC goodness! In the meantime, why not try our quiz below?

