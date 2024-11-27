Best of all, if you do watch along from home, you can bag yourself some cool Ultimate Team rewards as the event continues.

Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about the FC 25 Pro Open, including what it is, its full schedule and when to expect the final.

What is the FC 25 Pro Open?

The FC 25 Pro Open (or FC Pro Open 25 as it’s officially known) is a professional esports tournament for FC 25. It features the top 24 EA Sports FC players in its Group Stage.

Each week the players play each other head-to-head in their groups, all competing for a slice of the $532,000 prize pool and a chance to be crowned FC Pro Open Champion.

Do well enough, and they will earn a spot in the FC Pro World Championship.

The list of 24 top FC players that qualified for FC Pro Open 25 is as follows:

Group A

Jafonso

xcharifx

FacuCowen

NikSNEB

Mark11

Stingray

Group B

Vejrgang

The1OS

LJR Peixoto

nicolas99fc

ManuBachoore

AboFawzi

Group C

Emre Yilmaz

Yuval

Obrun

Tekkz

GuiBarros

Umut

Group D

PHzin

Levi de Weerd

Abu Makkah

KTZN

Paulo Neto

Fouma

When is the FC 25 Pro Open?

The FC 25 Pro Open Group Stage began on Monday 25th November 2024.

Every Monday at 6pm (UK time), you can tune in to the tournament and watch along live on Twitch or YouTube.

The Group Stage lasts eight weeks, and here is the full schedule:

Matchweek 1: 25th November (Group A)

Matchweek 2: 2nd December (Group B)

Matchweek 3: 9th December (Group C)

Matchweek 4: 16th December (Group D)

Matchweek 5: 6th January (Group A)

Matchweek 6: 13th January (Group B)

Matchweek 7: 20th January (Group C)

Matchweek 8: 27th January (Group D)

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You can earn the following Ultimate Team rewards for watching along on Twitch or YouTube (as per the official FC Pro Open 25 website):

Mega Pack and Draft Token | Link your EA Account to YouTube and/or Twitch

| Link your EA Account to YouTube and/or Twitch 84+ X5 player pack | FC Pro Season 2 reward | Join in on the action of the FC Pro Open Matchdays at Twitch/EASPORTSFC or YouTube/EASPORTSFCPRO to complete FC Pro Season 2 and earn your viewership rewards!

| FC Pro Season 2 reward | Join in on the action of the FC Pro Open Matchdays at Twitch/EASPORTSFC or YouTube/EASPORTSFCPRO to complete FC Pro Season 2 and earn your viewership rewards! FC Pro Live Benzema | Watch FC Pro Open Matchday 1 broadcast for 15 minutes

| Watch FC Pro Open Matchday 1 broadcast for 15 minutes Rare Player's Pack | Watch the FC Pro Open Matchday 1 broadcast for at least 60 minutes

| Watch the FC Pro Open Matchday 1 broadcast for at least 60 minutes FC Pro Live Weghorst | Watch the FC Pro Open Matchday 2 broadcast for 15 minutes

| Watch the FC Pro Open Matchday 2 broadcast for 15 minutes Rare Player’s Pack | Watch the FC Pro Open Matchday 2 broadcast for at least 60 minutes

| Watch the FC Pro Open Matchday 2 broadcast for at least 60 minutes Gold Premium Pack | Win 4 games in any Ultimate Team mode

Can I qualify for the FC 25 Pro open?

You have now missed the chance to qualify for the FC 25 Pro Open. The competition is now live, having begun on Monday 25th November 2024.

Players had to enter a Global Qualifier to reach the tournament’s Group Stage. The Group Stage now lasts nine weeks, up until it all eventually comes to a thrilling conclusion with the Final.

To get in the Global Qualifier required a lot of effort for the players, too. You can find the full list of rules and terms and conditions on the official EA website now.

When is the FC 25 Pro open final?

The FC 25 Pro Open Final is taking place on Saturday 1st February. It will be live in London.

You can buy tickets to the event now.

The finals day on 1st February 2025 will feature the 12 best players from the Group Stage battling it out to win the FC Open Trophy and $100,000 grand prize.

Of course, you can watch along from home online on Twitch and YouTube.

Read more on FC 25:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.