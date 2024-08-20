Switch too (Switch 2?) will be able to make full use of the mechanic, as well as all the FC 25 Heroes that are coming to Ultimate Team.

Getting to play Career Mode on the go is sure to make the work commute a little more fun, too - just be sure not to get too heated when the other team manages to clinch it in the final minute.

But this intro is running out of steam, so let’s switch things up and get to it!

Jude Bellingham in EA Sports FC 25. EA Sports

The FC 25 Nintendo Switch release date is 27th September 2024, with Ultimate Edition early access starting on 20th September 2024.

This is day-in-date with the other platforms, meaning players won’t be left looking on enviously at other players.

You might find yourself in a bit of a pickle if you also want to play The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom at launch, though, as this releases a day before.

Check out all the upcoming games to make sure you carve out time for each, as the cadence of releases is set to massively increase as the year turns to autumn and winter.

Can I pre-order FC 25 on Nintendo Switch?

Cole Palmer in FA 25. EA

Yes, FC 25 is available for pre-order on Nintendo Switch.

You can pre-order the standard edition from Argos for slightly less than the MSRP, or pre-order the Ultimate Edition directly from the Nintendo eShop, which will set you back considerably more.

The Ultimate Edtion will get you the following:

Untradeable Football Ultimate Team Hero Live Player Item starting 20th Sept

Up to seven days early access - start playing on 20th Sept

3,850 FC Points

Football Ultimate Team Player Evolution Slot

Early Access Rush Rewards: Doubled Bonus Points when playing Rush with Friends

Headstart on FC Hub Season 1

Earn Special Rewards and Content in Football Ultimate Team and Clubs

Plus all Standard Edition pre-order content

What do we know about FC 25 on Nintendo Switch?

The women's game is bigger than ever in FC 25. EA Sports

FC 25 on Nintendo Switch will have feature parity with every other version of the game, meaning you won’t be missing out on any content or new changes.

This was the case with FC 24 before it, but previously the Switch would receive 'Legacy Edition' titles when EA’s premier football sim was sold under the FIFA branding.

These were severely pared back experiences based on older entries, with only player ratings and the like being updated.

Mercifully, those days are gone.

As the whole game won’t fit on a cartridge, you will need to finish the installation with a download that will be "at least" 31GB.

You can also expect the graphical presentation to be degraded somewhat, as well as the game running at 30FPS as opposed to 60FPS.

Is there a trailer for FC 25 on Switch?

There is an FC 25 trailer for Nintendo Switch, but it isn't indicative of what it will look like during gameplay.

You can view it above, and as you’ll see, it’s just the reveal trailer we’ve seen elsewhere.

There apparently are some videos of FC 25 running on a Switch OLED from YouTuber NoahCentral, but it’s hard to ascertain whether or not it is just footage of the Switch version of FC 24.

Even if it were, FC 24 is probably quite indicative of what to expect with FC 25. The Nintendo Switch hardware can only stretch so far. Perhaps an update will arrive when the next-gen Switch 2 drops, but EA may opt to save any upgrades for the eventual FC 26.

