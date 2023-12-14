The Epic Games Store opened in 2018, and has been holding yearly Christmas sales since.

Just like the holiday sales on Steam, the Epic Games Store sale offers up a load of discounted games.

Unlike the Steam Christmas sales, though, the Epic Games Store version has become famous for its generous offers of free games and digital coupons that can be applied on top of the discount that’s already listed.

The 2023 Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is no different, and comes with its own additional bonuses.

This year, Epic Games is giving away 17 games for free on its digital storefront. The first free game you can claim is Destiny 2: Legacy Collection – which is free to keep as long as you claim it by 4pm on 20th December!

Epic Games will reveal the next free game on 20th December, following the removal of Destiny 2: Legacy Collection as the free gift.

There will be 17 games given away in total, so keep those eyes peeled for more reveals as the Holiday Sale continues.

If free games weren’t enough, the Epic Games Store is also offering a 33 per cent off coupon, which can be used when you spend £11.99 or more on eligible items (the coupons expire on 10th January at 4pm).

This means you can grab Alan Wake 2 – which is an Epic Games Store exclusive – for £21.43 with the coupon applied, over a tenner cheaper than the standard price of £31.99.

Purchase Alan Wake 2 and you’ll get a digital voucher code for a free copy of Alan Wake Remastered on PC!

There are limits to the 33 per cent coupon (as per the Epic Games Store): "Cannot be used on pre-purchases, non-game purchases such as add-ons (like DLC or season passes) or in-game purchases (such as in-game currency, like V-Bucks in Fortnite or upgrades like Save the World mode) or these specific bundles: EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition, Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition and F1 23 Champions Edition."

Purchase a game and you’ll get another 33 per cent off coupon, as well. These 33 per cent coupons stack on top of the money off that’s already offered.

You can use one coupon per game or for your entire basket at once (up to 50 games). You’ll get one 33 per cent off coupon with each basket transaction.

To make the deal even sweeter than it already is, you also get 10 per cent of your spend back as money in your Epic Games Store wallet. This is doubled from the standard five per cent you get back the rest of the year.

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2023 runs from 13th December up until 4pm on 10th January 2024.

