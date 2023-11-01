Click here to listen to our One More Life podcast right now!

In this interview, Elle shares her own gaming stories and explains what it’s like to take over a beloved institution like Sound of Gaming. And she details the process behind making an hour-long radio show.

As ever, the interview ends with RadioTimes.com Gaming Editor Rob Leane asking Elle some quickfire questions about her gaming habits. Is she a console or PC person? Does she prefer a gaming chair or a sofa? And what's her stance on gaming snacks? You'll have to tune in to find out!

Elle also gives a very thorough and well thought-out answer to the show's closing question: If you could only play one more game for the rest of your life, only have one more life in gaming, what would you choose and why?

It's probably the most detailed and methodical response that we've had to date. You won't want to miss it.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Stay tuned to One More Life in the weeks to come to hear more from the great and the good of the gaming industry, from expert fans to game developers and even some famous faces.

You can also check out our catalogue of previous episodes! We've got one about retro gaming, one about Spider-Man 2, one about the big games of this year, and one about the 'Shakespearean tragedy' of Assassin's Creed Mirage.

We'll be bringing you a new episode every Wednesday between now and Christmas, so don't forget to subscribe now so you don't miss a beat.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.