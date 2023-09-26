Hosted by RadioTimes.com’s Gaming Editor Rob Leane, the One More Life podcast features celebrity gaming fans and games creators sharing their life stories through the lens of their gaming experiences.

The first One More Life podcast episode sees gaming and tech expert Trisha Hershberger join Rob to look ahead at the big games of Q4 2023.

Trisha is a YouTuber, a Twitch streamer and a TV host that you may have seen in all sorts of places including IGN, MTV, Disney XD and Nerdist, to name just a few.

Rob spoke to Trisha about her love of retro gaming, the dreaded backlog of unfinished games, the big upcoming titles of this year and Trisha’s all-time favourite story-driven RPGs. Plus, listeners will learn why she uses chopsticks while gaming!

Later in the season, guests include celebrity gamers, expert fans and some of the gaming industry’s most sought-after developers. You won’t want to miss an episode, so make sure to subscribe now on your podcast app of choice!

Host Rob Leane says: "One More Life is a celebration of the gaming community – it’s been so fun to hear the gaming origin stories of our fascinating guests, from their earliest gameplay memories to the titles they’ve spent the most hours with, and even the ones that have made them throw their controller in frustration!

"Gaming is about more than just high scores and 'getting good' - it’s a way of life, an escape and a source of joy for so many people. Whether you consider yourself a hardcore gamer or more of a casual fan, you’ll probably recognise a lot of yourself in our guests and their gaming stories."

Morgan Jeffery, Executive Editor at RadioTimes.com, added: "The RadioTimes.com audience are huge gaming fans - our gaming news, features and updates are consistently some of our most read content, so launching One More Life is a logical next step.

"The line-up of guests is stellar, and I’m looking forward to adding One More Life to my podcast playlist."

At the end of each episode, the guest is asked to pick their 'One More Life' — the game they would choose above all others, to play for the rest of time, if they could only have one. The answers are very varied and always fascinating to hear.

Subscribe now to One More Life to level up your listening for the rest of the year!

One More Life is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and all other major podcast apps.

