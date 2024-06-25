Elden Ring Swift Slash: Ash of War location and what it does
Get your hands on the new upgrade material found in Shadow of the Erdtree.
Elden Ring is no small game by any stretch of the imagination but its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion has just increased it exponentially, with plenty of new weapons, armour and Ashes of War added.
One of which is already creating a bit of buzz among fans is the Swift Slash. This is one of 25 new Ashes of War included in Shadow of the Erdtree, providing your character with an upgrade material to help get an edge over opponents. It's pretty strong, too, with lots of people calling for it to be nerfed online, so who knows how long it will last in its current form.
So where do you find the Swift Slash ability in Elden Ring?
Well, this guide breaks down what steps are needed to unlock the Ash of War as well as what the skill actually does once you unlock it.
Where is Swift Slash in Elden Ring? Ash of War location
Start at the site of grace by Highroad Cross and speak with the two NPCs nearby. Once the dialogue is complete, the male figure will disappear. You may need to rest at the Site of Grace a couple of times to unlock all of their dialogue and progress to the next steps. Then speak to the female and eventually the dialogue choice "Suggest the hornsent" will present itself.
Speak once again after resting to the female until they say: "I will follow the hornsent. To have his revenge on Sir Messmer, there is only one place he will go. The black keep."
Next, head to the Main Gate Plaza site by the Shadow Keep, so north of where you were. From here, head to the Shadow Keep Bridge where a new summon sign can be found that has the text "Be summoned to assist Hornsent". This will transport you to the boss.
Help the Hornsent to defeat the Needle Knight Lede and the Ash of War: Swift Slash will be gifted as a reward. If you prefer a visual aid, make sure to watch the handy video guide by LaserBolt that we've embedded above.
What does Swift Slash do in Elden Ring?
Swift Slash offers a quick slicing-like attack, similar to that of a ninja. Charging the attack grants stronger power and increased distance. On top of this, it also grants the Keen affinity, which raises the bonus of scaling weapons. It's extremely advantageous over enemies, as you can see in the Reddit post above.
The official description of Swift Slash in-game is as below:
"Swift Slash: A skill passed down amongst hornsent swordsmen. Take a swift forward step to slice through foes. This sharp strike also fires off a shearing vacuum. Can be charged to increase the skill's power and the distance of the forward step."
It is only usable on backhand blades, a new weapon type introduced in Shadow of the Erdtree. So if you want to use this skill, you will need to find one of the three new backhand blades added.
Elden Ring is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.
