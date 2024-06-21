With a Light Greatsword equipped, you should be able to deal good levels of damage to your enemies while swinging at a faster pace than the traditional Greatsword in the base game. Perfect for when you want to attack more quickly.

While damage should still be good with a Light Greatsword, this new weapon class is not as strong as the standard Greatsword - you trade power away for speed.

Read on to find out how to get a Light Greatsword in Elden Ring, including Milady and Rellana’s Twinblade.

How to get a Light Greatsword in Elden Ring explained

To get a Light Greatsword in Elden Ring, you’re best off finding the Milady, which you’ll find in a treasure chest at the top of a tower in Castle Ensis.

The exact location of the tower in question is a little complicated to write down, so you’re definitely best off following this super useful YouTube video guide by Gamer Guru, which shows you exactly how to get to the tower:

If you prefer to follow written steps, we’ve done our best to explain the directions in the video above.

Here’s how to get a Light Greatsword in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (the Milady):

Head to Castle Ensis (just over the north of the Ellac Greatbridge)

From the site of grace at the Castle Front, head up the stairs and across the bridge

Head up the stairs directly north-west of the entry point of Castle Ensis

Follow the path and keep left before heading upstairs on the side of the castle

Move ahead slightly and you’ll spot a tower with a ladder next to a small fire

Head up the ladder and open the treasure chest to unlock the Milady Light Greatsword

Follow the steps above and you’ll have your first Elden Ring Light Greatsword. Milady boasts decent stats and looks cool when two-handed. Definitely worth picking up as soon as you can.

You can also unlock Rellana’s Twinblade – a very powerful Light Greatsword. To do this, you need to defeat Rellana, the Twin Moon Knight (one of the new bosses in the DLC) and then trade their dropped Remembrance of the Twin Moon Knight with Enia at the Roundtable Hold.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is out now on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Remember to fulfill the requirements in the base game to be able to play the expansion first!

