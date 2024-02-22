There are plenty of games that came out between those releases, but the the first three Crash titles are easily the most iconic.

Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

They're not easy, though. The older generation aren't lying when they say games aren't as challenging as they used to be.

More like this

If you're struggling with the original trilogy, then the following Crash Bandicoot cheats might help you out...

Which Crash Bandicoot games have cheats?

We'll flag here that this article only aims to cover the original PS1 trilogy, and the remastered versions of 2018.

So, while we're sure there are plenty of cool cheats for the PS2 games, we're only looking at the two incarnations of the first trilogy here!

As you would expect from PS1 games, the first three have old school cheat codes that you enter at the password screen in the first game (hearkening to an era when saving wasn't always possible), and in various other places in the sequels.

The cheats for the remasters aren't quite the same, but there are a few cool secrets we'll share.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full list of cheats in Crash Bandicoot for PS1

As we said, these codes should be entered at the password screen from the main menu. They're mostly to help you skip levels and raise you percentage completed of the game.

Access All Levels - Triangle, Triangle, Triangle, Triangle, X, Square, Triangle, Triangle, Triangle, Triangle, Square, X, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, Triangle, Triangle, Circle, Square, Triangle, X, X, X, X.

- Triangle, Triangle, Triangle, Triangle, X, Square, Triangle, Triangle, Triangle, Triangle, Square, X, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, Triangle, Triangle, Circle, Square, Triangle, X, X, X, X. Boulders - 9% Complete - Triangle(3), X, Circle, Square, X(3), Circle, Circle, Triangle, Triangle, X(3), Circle, X, Square, Triangle, X, Circle, Square, Circle.

- Triangle(3), X, Circle, Square, X(3), Circle, Circle, Triangle, Triangle, X(3), Circle, X, Square, Triangle, X, Circle, Square, Circle. Castle Machinery - 80% complete - Triangle(2), X, Triangle(2), X, Circle, X, Circle, X, Triangle(2), Square, X, Square, Circle, Triangle, Square(2), Circle, X(2), Square(2).

- Triangle(2), X, Triangle(2), X, Circle, X, Circle, X, Triangle(2), Square, X, Square, Circle, Triangle, Square(2), Circle, X(2), Square(2). Castle Machinery at 85% completion - Triangle(3), X, Circle, Square, Triangle(2), Circle, X(4), Triangle, Square, Circle, Square, X(3), Square, Triangle(2), Square.

- Triangle(3), X, Circle, Square, Triangle(2), Circle, X(4), Triangle, Square, Circle, Square, X(3), Square, Triangle(2), Square. Dr Nitrus Brio - 70% Complete - Triangle(2), Circle, X, Square, X, Circle, Square, Circle, Square, X, Square, Triangle, X(3), Square, Triangle, X, X, X, Circle, Circle, Triangle.

- Triangle(2), Circle, X, Square, X, Circle, Square, Circle, Square, X, Square, Triangle, X(3), Square, Triangle, X, X, X, Circle, Circle, Triangle. Generator Room at 56% completion - Triangle(2), Square, X, Square, X, Circle(2), Triangle, Circle, Triangle(3), Square, Triangle(2), Square, X, Square, Circle(2), Square(2), Circle.

- Triangle(2), Square, X, Square, X, Circle(2), Triangle, Circle, Triangle(3), Square, Triangle(2), Square, X, Square, Circle(2), Square(2), Circle. Heavy Machinery - 45% Complete - Triangle(2), Square(2), Triangle(2), Square, Circle, Square, Circle, Triangle, X, Triangle, Square, X, Circle, X, Circle, Square(2),X(2), Square(2).

- Triangle(2), Square(2), Triangle(2), Square, Circle, Square, Circle, Triangle, X, Triangle, Square, X, Circle, X, Circle, Square(2),X(2), Square(2). Heavy Machinery at 50% completion - Triangle(3), Square, X, Circle(3), Square, Circle(2), X(2), Square, Circle(2), Triangle, X, Square(2), Triangle(2), Square(2).

- Triangle(3), Square, X, Circle(3), Square, Circle(2), X(2), Square, Circle(2), Triangle, X, Square(2), Triangle(2), Square(2). Jungle Rollers - 3% Complete - Triangle(2), Circle, X(2), Circle, Triangle(2), Square, X, Circle, Square, Circle, Triangle(2), Square(2), Circle, Triangle, X(2), Triangle(2), X.

- Triangle(2), Circle, X(2), Circle, Triangle(2), Square, X, Circle, Square, Circle, Triangle(2), Square(2), Circle, Triangle, X(2), Triangle(2), X. Level 13, Temple Ruins, No Gems and 27% Complete - X, Circle, X, Circle, Circle, X, Square, Circle.

- X, Circle, X, Circle, Circle, X, Square, Circle. Level 17, Koala Kong, No Gems, and 36% Complete - X, Circle, Circle, Circle, X, Square, X, Square.

- X, Circle, Circle, Circle, X, Square, X, Square. Level 7, Rolling Stones, No Gems and 13% Complete - X, Square, X, Circle, X, Square, Triangle, X.

- X, Square, X, Circle, X, Square, Triangle, X. NSanity Beach - 1% Complete - Triangle(2), Square, Circle, X, Circle, Triangle, X, Square, X, Circle, Square, Circle, X, Square(3),Circle(2), X, Triangle (3), Circle.

- Triangle(2), Square, Circle, X, Circle, Triangle, X, Square, X, Circle, Square, Circle, X, Square(3),Circle(2), X, Triangle (3), Circle. Native Fortress - 21% Complete - Triangle(2), Circle, Square, Triangle(2), Circle, X, Circle, Sqaure, Triangle, X, Circle, Square, X, Triangle, Sqaure, X(2), Circle, Square(2), Circle, Square.

- Triangle(2), Circle, Square, Triangle(2), Circle, X, Circle, Sqaure, Triangle, X, Circle, Square, X, Triangle, Sqaure, X(2), Circle, Square(2), Circle, Square. Pinstripe at 63% completion - Triangle(2), Square, Triangle, Circle(2), Triangle, Square(2), Triangle(2), X(2), Square, X, Triangle, X(2), Square, Circle, Triangle(2), Square(2).

- Triangle(2), Square, Triangle, Circle(2), Triangle, Square(2), Triangle(2), X(2), Square, X, Triangle, X(2), Square, Circle, Triangle(2), Square(2). Ripper Roo - 26% Complete - Triangle, Triangle, Square, Triangle, Circle, Square, X, X, Circle, Square, Triangle, X, Circle(4), Triangle, Circle(3), X,Cirle, Square, Circle.

- Triangle, Triangle, Square, Triangle, Circle, Square, X, X, Circle, Square, Triangle, X, Circle(4), Triangle, Circle(3), X,Cirle, Square, Circle. Skip to Third Island - Triangle, Triangle, Triangle, Triangle, O, X, Triangle, Triangle, X, X, Triangle, O, Square, O, X, Triangle, Triangle, O, Square, X, X, Square, Triangle, Triangle.

- Triangle, Triangle, Triangle, Triangle, O, X, Triangle, Triangle, X, X, Triangle, O, Square, O, X, Triangle, Triangle, O, Square, X, X, Square, Triangle, Triangle. Slippery Climb - 68% complete - Triangle(2), X(2), Square, X, Circle, Triangle, Circle(2), Square, Triangle(2), X, Circle, X, Circle, Triangle, Circle, X, Square(4).

- Triangle(2), X(2), Square, X, Circle, Triangle, Circle(2), Square, Triangle(2), X, Circle, X, Circle, Triangle, Circle, X, Square(4). Slippery Climb at 75% completion - Triangle(3), Circle, Triangle(2), Circle(2), Triangle, X, Square, X, Circle(2), Square, X, Square(2), Triangle, Circle, Square(3), Circle.

- Triangle(3), Circle, Triangle(2), Circle(2), Triangle, X, Square, X, Circle(2), Square, X, Square(2), Triangle, Circle, Square(3), Circle. Start at Neo Cortex with 67% complete - Circle, Square, Triangle, Circle, X, Square, Circle, Triangle.

- Circle, Square, Triangle, Circle, X, Square, Circle, Triangle. Start with half of the levels completed - Triangle, Triangle, Triangle, Square, Square, Square, Triangle, Circle Circle, X, Square, Square, Triangle, Triangle, Circle, Circle, Circle, X, Square, Square, Square, Circle, Triangle, Circle.

- Triangle, Triangle, Triangle, Square, Square, Square, Triangle, Circle Circle, X, Square, Square, Triangle, Triangle, Circle, Circle, Circle, X, Square, Square, Square, Circle, Triangle, Circle. Sunset Vista - 42% Complete - Triangle(4), X, Circle(2), Square,Triangle, Square, Circle, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, Circle, Square(3), Circle, X, Circle, Triangle(2), Circle.

- Triangle(4), X, Circle(2), Square,Triangle, Square, Circle, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, Circle, Square(3), Circle, X, Circle, Triangle(2), Circle. Temple Ruins - 31% Complete - Triangle(5), Square, Triangle, Circle(2), Triangle, Circle, Square, Triangle(2), Circle(3),X, Square, Square, Circle, Square, Triangle, Circle.

- Triangle(5), Square, Triangle, Circle(2), Triangle, Circle, Square, Triangle(2), Circle(3),X, Square, Square, Circle, Square, Triangle, Circle. The Lab - 87% Complete - Triangle(3), Square, X(2), Circle, X(2), Square, Circle, X(4), Circle, Square, Triangle, Square, Circle(2), Square(2), Triangle.

- Triangle(3), Square, X(2), Circle, X(2), Square, Circle, X(4), Circle, Square, Triangle, Square, Circle(2), Square(2), Triangle. The Lab at 95% completion - Triangle(3), Square, Circle, Square, X(2), Square, Triangle, Square, Triangle(2), Square, Circle, X(2), Square, Triangle, Square(2), Circle(2), X.

- Triangle(3), Square, Circle, Square, X(2), Square, Triangle, Square, Triangle(2), Square, Circle, X(2), Square, Triangle, Square(2), Circle(2), X. The Lab at 98% completion (all but one gem) - Triangle(3), Square, Circle, Square, X(2), Square, Circle, Triangle, Circle, Square, Circle, X, Circle, X, Circle, Square(2), Circle, Square, X(2).

- Triangle(3), Square, Circle, Square, X(2), Square, Circle, Triangle, Circle, Square, Circle, X, Circle, X, Circle, Square(2), Circle, Square, X(2). You will have 11% completion - Square, Square, X, Square, Square, Triangle, X, Triangle.

- Square, Square, X, Square, Square, Triangle, X, Triangle. You will have 13% completion - X, Square, X, Circle, X, Square, Triangle, X.

- X, Square, X, Circle, X, Square, Triangle, X. You will have 18% completion - Square, Square, Triangle, X, Circle, Circle, X, Triangle.

- Square, Square, Triangle, X, Circle, Circle, X, Triangle. You will have 2% completion - Circle, Square, Circle, Square, Circle, Circle, Triangle, Square.

- Circle, Square, Circle, Square, Circle, Circle, Triangle, Square. You will have 22% completion - Circle, Square, Square, Circle, Circle, X, X, X.

- Circle, Square, Square, Circle, Circle, X, X, X. You will have 27% completion - X, Circle, X, Circle, Circle, X, Square, Circle.

- X, Circle, X, Circle, Circle, X, Square, Circle. You will have 36% completion - X, Circle, Circle, Circle, X, Square, X, Square.

- X, Circle, Circle, Circle, X, Square, X, Square. You will have 38% completion - Square, Square, X, Triangle, X, Square, Circle, X.

Full list of cheats in Crash Bandicoot 2

Bonus Video - hold Left + Circle + L1 + R1 at the the PlayStation logo. Unfortunately this only works on the Japanese version.

- hold Left + Circle + L1 + R1 at the the PlayStation logo. Unfortunately this only works on the Japanese version. Get over 99 lives - after getting 99 lives, enter a level and collect 100 wumpa fruits. Quit and return to the warp room.

- after getting 99 lives, enter a level and collect 100 wumpa fruits. Quit and return to the warp room. Skip first level - simply skip the first cutscene!

- simply skip the first cutscene! Extra Lives - jump on the polar bear's head in the second warp room until more lives spawn.

- jump on the polar bear's head in the second warp room until more lives spawn. Bonus Level - follow the polar bear after it jumps off the bridge!

Full list of cheats in Crash Bandicoot 3

Spyro the Dragon Demo - Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Square at the title screen.

- Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Square at the title screen. Skip Levels - run into the alien crossing sign on level 14 to be transported to level 31. And allow the second pterodactyl to capture you (on the same level) to move to level 32.

- run into the alien crossing sign on level 14 to be transported to level 31. And allow the second pterodactyl to capture you (on the same level) to move to level 32. Lots of Lives - go through level 3 in time trial and grab the platinum relic. Restart, get all the boxes, then jump off the edge at the end of the level.

Full list of cheats in Crash Bandicoot Remastered Trilogy

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Trailer - at the Crash Bandicoot Warped title section, press Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right and press Square. A nice nod to the Spyro trailer included in the original Crash 3!

- at the Crash Bandicoot Warped title section, press Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right and press Square. A nice nod to the Spyro trailer included in the original Crash 3! More Lives - jump on the polar bear in Crash 2, just as you did in the original.

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.