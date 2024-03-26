When is Rebirth Island coming back to CoD Warzone? Date confirmed

Based on the Alcatraz map from Black Ops 4, Rebirth Island was a small yet intricate zone that allowed for quick-paced action. If you're new to Warzone and missed it, you're in luck. The beloved map is returning very soon!

Let's take a closer look at the details.

Rebirth Island was a huge hit on the original Warzone, but wasn't included in 2.0. It also disappeared from the original game back in 2022 when Activision relaunched it.

An odd choice, but that doesn't matter now. It's returning to Warzone 2.0, as revealed in a tweet from the official Call of Duty X page. Check it out below:

So we'll make our return to the deathly rock in the sea on the 3rd of April!

There is also a trailer to coincide with the announcement that's set to drop later today (26th March). We'll share the YouTube window ready for when that happens below:

If you can't wait that long, you can always download Warzone Mobile (which released last week). Rebirth Island was a launch map for it, alongside the far vaster Verdansk.

