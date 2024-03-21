With rewards available at launch, and support from both Xbox and PlayStation controllers, you're not going to be bored on train journeys.

However, a mobile game is like a PC game. Unlike console gaming, not every device can play every game. You'll need to do a bit of research before you buy to make sure you won't be disappointed.

With Warzone Mobile being a new game, too, there's a concern that only high-end phones will support it.

More like this

So, which phones can run it? Let's take a look at the exact specs required.

Warzone Mobile requirements: Which phones can run it?

According to the official website, if you're an iPhone user, you'll need iOS 16 or higher. You'll also need 3GB of RAM or more (excluding iPhone 8).

And if you're an Android user, the GPU required is Adreno 618 or better. And you'll need 4GB of RAM or more.

The website says the following: "Return to Verdansk and squad up in Rebirth Island with real Call of Duty graphics. Join the next era of combat with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile!"

If the game has "real Call of Duty graphics", we imagine it's going to be a lot more taxing on your phone than regular mobile games.

Still, if your phone can take it, what better way to spend your lunch break? With classic maps like Shipment and Verdansk in your pocket, this is going to be a game changer.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Subscribe to our free gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.