With Emblems, Vinyls, Weapon Blueprints, a couple of Operator Skins and even a new Operator available for free, there are plenty of rewards worth claiming. You don’t want to miss out, do you?

In the article below, we’ll run you through the complete list of available CoD Warzone Mobile rewards at launch and how to get them.

Warzone Mobile rewards: What can you get at launch?

At launch, there are three different ways to earn some CoD Warzone Mobile rewards: through its Battle Pass, from pre-registration, and by earning event points during the Operation: Day Zero launch event.

We’ve split the different Warzone Mobile rewards and how to get them into those three sections below:

How to get Warzone Mobile Battle Pass rewards

Warzone Mobile.

Upon the game’s launch, there are five items you can earn via the Season 2 Battle Pass that can be used in Warzone Mobile only. These five rewards are as follows:

Blueprint: "Golden Dragon" (AR, M16, BlackCell Instant Reward)

Emblem: "Dragonfire Awakening" (Rare)

Large Decal: "Celestial Arrival" (Rare)

Calling Card: "Lunar Radiance" (Rare)

Blueprint: "Radiant Dragonstorm" (BR, SO-14, Uncommon)

You have until 3rd April 2024 to claim these Warzone Mobile-exclusive Battle Pass rewards by climbing up through its ranks.

In the Season 3 Battle Pass and onwards (as per an official CoD blog post), "You have full Battle Pass Cross-Progression, meaning the purchase of Season 3’s BlackCell or Battle Pass offering, made in any game, will unlock and progress in all games, no matter which one you play."

How to get Warzone Mobile pre-registration rewards

Warzone Mobile.

You should be able to claim five free rewards in CoD Warzone Mobile if you pre-registered the game on either Android or iOS devices.

The game is out now and available to play, which means if you didn’t pre-register in time, you have missed out on the following rewards:

Condemned Operator skin for Ghost

Dark Familiar Emblem

Foes Flame Vinyl

M4 Archfiend Weapon Blueprint

X12 Prince of Hell Weapon Blueprint

Anyone who did pre-register Warzone Mobile should now have the above rewards in-game. Claim them in the in-game store for free! You have until 2pm UK time (9am PT for those in the US) on 3rd April 2024 to do so.

How to get Warzone Mobile Operation: Day Zero launch event rewards

CoD Warzone Mobile.

To get the Operation: Day Zero launch event rewards in Warzone Mobile you need to complete certain Event Actions to earn Event Points. The event runs between 22nd March to 3rd April 2024.

All Event Points you earn will be added to your own individual total, as well as a community total. There are Day Zero Community rewards and Individual rewards to earn.

Full list of Operation: Day Zero Community rewards (as per an official CoD blog post):

"Gilded Devil King" Large Decal: Clear Zone 1

"Scorched Beginnings" Animated Calling Card: Clear Zone 2

"Golden Blaze" Emblem: Clear Zone 3

"Golden Flame" X12 Weapon Blueprint: Clear Zone 4

"Heavy Thunder" M4 Weapon Blueprint: Clear Zone 5

"Golden Phantom" Ghost Operator Skin: Clear Zone 6

Full list of Individual rewards in Warzone Mobile Operation: Day Zero event:

"Crimson Blaze" Emblem

"Nightmare Rift" Calling Card

"Forsaken Past" Emblem

"Tearing Me Apart" Sticker

"Demon’s Claw" Combat Knife Weapon Blueprint

"Last Word" Charm

"Hell Scrapper" LTV Vehicle Skin

"Nightmare Inferno" Large Decal

"Crimson Prince" X12 Weapon Blueprint

"Vengeful Devil King" Large Decal

"Raging Blaze" M4 Weapon Blueprint

"Bloody Reaper" Ghost Operator

You can claim all rewards earned during the event within the in-game Event Store, which closes as the event ends on 3rd April at 2pm UK time (9am PT for those of you in the US).

