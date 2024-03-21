And now Warzone is going mobile. Literally.

Warzone Mobile releases on iOS and Android today (21st March 2024), and it looks to bring the action of the console game to your smartphone.

It's not a port - it's been built from the ground up for mobile - and there are plenty of unique perks you'll only find on the mobile version.

But it's understandable if you're put off by the idea of playing Warzone with a touchscreen. It's far from ideal, especially if you have a small phone.

So, can we use a controller? Let's take a look.

Does Warzone Mobile have controller support?

You'll be happy to hear that, yes, Warzone Mobile does have controller support!

You can do this by connecting one of the compatible controllers to your mobile via Bluetooth.

Activision dropped a blog a couple of weeks ago in which a few things about Warzone mobile are explained, including the controller support. But which controllers are compatible with the game?

Which controllers will work with Warzone Mobile?

The following controllers will work with Warzone Mobile:

Xbox Wireless Controller for Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android and iOS

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller for Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android and iOS

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller

Sony PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controller

If any other controllers become compatible in the future, we'll be sure to update this page. In the meantime, you can read the full blog post from Activision now (if you're not already getting stuck into Warzone Mobile).

