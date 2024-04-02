A new season in CoD is an exciting time to drop back into the game. Now with added connectivity between MW3, Warzone and Warzone Mobile, there’s even more to get excited about.

With new multiplayer maps, a new battle pass and the return of Rebirth Island, Activision has stuffed Season 3 full of new content.

Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about the CoD MW3 Season 3 release date and what to expect in the new season across MW3, Warzone and Warzone Mobile.

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 release date is Wednesday 3rd April, Activision has confirmed.

That’s right, you’ll be playing through the new Season 3 content in MW3, Warzone and Warzone Mobile very soon indeed.

When is the CoD MW3 Season 3 launch time in the UK?

The CoD MW3 Season 3 launch time in the UK is 5pm on 3rd April. For those of you living in the US, that’s 9am PT.

Season 3 will go live in MW3, Warzone and Warzone Mobile at this time and date across all platforms.

What to expect in CoD MW3 Season 3

CoD MW3 Season 3.

There’s plenty to get excited about in CoD MW3 and Warzone Season 3, with new weapons, multiplayer maps, operators, the return of Rebirth Island and much, much more included.

Oh, and don’t forget about its new battle pass!

For a glimpse of what to expect, we recommend you watch the Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 trailer below:

We’ve split the Season 3 content in MW3 and Warzone into separate headings below to make things simpler for you.

There’s so much new content to tell you about, though, that you might want to head to the official CoD Blog to read through it all in far greater detail.

What’s new in CoD MW3 Season 3?

Four brand-new 6v6 multiplayer maps – three available at Season 3 launch 6 Star (medium-size), Emergency (small-size) and Growhouse (small-size)

Grime will be added as another brand new map mid-season

Repurposed Tanked (launch) and Checkpoint (mid-season) maps are being added as Core 6v6 maps too

Four game modes: Capture the Flag (launch) One in the Chamber (launch window) Minefield (mid-season) Escort (mid-season)

Vortex Playlist

Multiplayer Ranked Season 3 – new rewards

New Perks and Equipment

New Weapons: FJX Horus (Submachine Gun), MORS (Sniper Rifle), Gladiator (Melee) and BAL-27 (Assault Rifle)

New Operators: Snoop Dogg II, Banshee, Hush

New Events – including Godzilla x Kong: Battle for Hollow Earth

What's new in Zombies mode?

Dark Aether story continues – Saving Dr Jansen (mid-season)

New Challenges and Schematics (mid-season)

Additional Unlock Quest (mid-season)

Third Rift (mid-season)

Warlord Rainmaker (mid-season)

What’s been added to Warzone in MW3 Season 3?

Rebirth Island:

New mode: Rebirth Resurgence – 44 players Rebirth Resurgence Loaded coming mid-season

New mode: Rebirth Lockdown – 28 players (mid-season)

New Public Event: Rebirth Infil Strikes

New mode: Warzone Bootcamp – 44 players (20 players, 24 bots)

New equipment

New features

Warzone Ranked – new rewards

What’s new in Warzone Mobile Season 3?

Connected content between MW3, Warzone and Warzone Mobile: Three of the four new Base Weapons (Free Tiers in the Battle Pass) Eight new Aftermarket Parts (Free in the Arsenal Store throughout the season) BlackCell content (purchase in MWIII, WZ or WZM, and progress in any of those games) Battle Pass content (purchase in MWIII, WZ or WZM, and progress in any of those games) New Operators (Stasis, Makarov, Snoop Dogg, Banshee, Hush) New Store offerings and Bundles Four Weekly Events, designed for WZM Season 3 Prestige Levels (10, 11, 12, and 13) as well as past Prestige Levels

New multiplayer map: Rust (6v6)

Battle Royale Plunder Mode

New Mode: Buy Back Battle Royale

UAV Towers

New Events: Week 1 Event: The Recruit (WZM) Launch, April 3rd to 10th Total Event Rewards: Six



