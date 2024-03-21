We’re here to tell you everything you need to know on the subject.

Is Warzone Mobile cross-platform? Can you play online with and against other players on console and PC? Does it have cross-progression of any kind? Read on to find out all the answers you require.

Read more on Warzone Mobile:

More like this

Warzone Mobile rewards - reward yourself!

Warzone Mobile controller support - find out what controllers are supported

Is Warzone Mobile cross-platform?

CoD Warzone Mobile is not cross-platform. When you’re playing Warzone on your smart device, you are playing online with other Warzone Mobile players - and that’s it.

We’ve seen some confusion on the subject, which is understandable. It is called Warzone Mobile, so you might assume it’s a mobile port of the console and PC version of Activision’s battle royale.

Simply put, there is no cross-platform multiplayer in Warzone Mobile. You cannot play with other players on the console and PC versions of Warzone. They are two different games.

To help add to the confusion, though, there is some level of cross-progression between Warzone Mobile and Warzone on PC and console.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Does Warzone Mobile have cross-progression?

CoD Warzone. Activision

Yes, Warzone Mobile does have cross-progression with Warzone on PC and console.

While you cannot play cross-platform multiplayer in the new Android and iOS title, there is cross-progression across the two Warzone games.

Player Progression is shared across Warzone Mobile (WZM), Call of Duty: Warzone and CoD MW3. The main benefit of cross-progression is XP earned towards completing each season’s battle pass.

To activate cross-platform Player Progression in Warzone Mobile (and the other games listed above), simply link your Activision ID that you use on all CoD titles in-game. Once this is done, you will share cross-platform progression in a number of different areas.

You can always choose to not link your Activision ID to Warzone Mobile (or sign in with a different account) if you want to keep progress separate for any reason.

If you link your Activision ID to Warzone Mobile, your Player ID and Player Progression from MW3 and Warzone should instantly transfer across.

What transfers across CoD MW3, Warzone and Warzone Mobile?

CoD Warzone Mobile. Activision

Here’s what’s included in CoD Warzone Mobile cross-progression (progress shared across MW3, WZM and Warzone):

Battle Pass progression Zombies-related items in each Battle Pass cannot be used in Warzone Mobile The Season 2 Battle Pass includes some exclusive "designed for Warzone Mobile" items Future Battle Passes from Season 3 onwards will have full Battle Pass cross-progression

Player ID

XP earned by completing challenges

XP Tokens

Bundles with "Connected" link icon by their name Most already purchased Bundles in MW3 or Warzone should be unlocked in WZM when you connect your Activision ID

Arsenal Store Carry Forward all weapons, attachments and appearance items (not Zombies Camos) you unlocked from MW2, MW3 and/or Warzone to use in WZM Locked weapons in WZM can be unlocked by completing challenges in MW3 and/or Warzone (or bought from the Arsenal Store in WZM)

Some Vehicle Skin content (not War Tracks) will Carry Forward

Operators and Operator Skins

Emblems

Calling Cards

Killstreaks

Tactical Equipment

Lethal Equipment

Perk Packages No Perks or MW3 Gear and Vests system of Perks transfer



Essentially, any item and unlockable that is in all three games will be unlocked in all of them, no matter which game you unlocked them in.

Remember to link your Activision ID to CoD WZM to activate cross-progression!

Subscribe to our free gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.