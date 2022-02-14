If you're looking for all of the key details on this big CoD update today - which spans Warzone, Vanguard and Zombies - you've come to the right place for all the essential intel, including the Warzone update UK launch time.

There's a big Call of Duty update today, as a fresh batch of Warzone patch notes heralds the arrival of Warzone Pacific season 2. It's a Valentine's Day gift to the fans, basically!

So, keep on reading and we'll break down everything you need to know about today's massive Call of Duty update and all the gun-based fun it has in store.

When is the Warzone update in UK time?

Today's Call of Duty: Warzone update will drop at 5pm GMT for players that are working on UK time. That's the time at which British players will be able to download the update and start playing all of the new content.

Over in the USA, that means it'll be 9am PT when the CoD update arrives today. Whichever side of the planet you're playing on, you should receive double XP in the game when you jump back in after the update.

What's new in the Call of Duty update today?

Teasing today's Call of Duty update on the game's official website, the developers explained the big new content drop like so: "This is Season 2 of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, where armored war machines and chemical weapons bring global conflict to a new level."

In Warzone, the free side of CoD, today's update will bring new map locations (Chemical Factory and Research Labs are launching in Caldera today, while Rebirth Island will get a 'Reinforced' update at some point in the season), as well as new modes (Caldera Clash launches today and Rebirth Island Iron Trials are coming later) and a new vehicle (Bomber, which is an era-appropriate plane).

In Vanguard, the latest paid-for release in the franchise, players can expect new maps (Gondola and Casablanca), new modes (there's a Ranked Play beta from today and an 'Arms Race: Motorcycles and Tanks' mode is coming later in the season), new content drops (including a Valentine's Day event that kicks off today) and a new vehicle (a car named Gamma, which is coming later in the season).

Today's Call of Duty update will also impact Vanguard's Zombies mode, bringing a new map (Terra Maledicta), a new enemy (Zaballa The Deceiver), three new arenas (Corrupted Lands, Eastern Desert and Hall of Truth) and two wonder weapons (Decimator Shield and Ray Gun), as well as a new story quest, objective, ally and artefact.

Across Warzone and Vanguard, you'll also be able to enjoy new operators (Thomas and Anna come today, Gustavo comes later in the season), new weapons (KG M40 and Whitley today, Ice Axe later), two new perks (Mechanic and Armory) and three new store bundles (Heart Breaker, Mecha Menace and the Pack Leader Ultra Skin Bundle).

Warzone patch notes for Pacific Season 2

On top of the new content we've just described in the previous section of this article, the Call of Duty developers have also promised a whole host of technical upgrades from today's Call of Duty update (which they summed up on another page on the official website).

In the patch notes, the devs have promised "over 30 improvements coming at Season 2’s launch", including these Warzone changes:

Improvements in all forms of movement: vehicle handling, parachutes deploying at a lower vertical height, increased player mantle height, and collision fixes for both vehicles and players.

The Gas Mask animation no longer interrupting Operators who aim down sights.

When inserting Armor Plates, it refills a full plate of armor before filling damaged ones.

There are also a number of bug fixes expected, including these ones that were announced ahead of time:

Performance and streaming issues, including Buy Station freezes, voice chat connectivity, and distorted graphics, across all platforms.

Specific Operator skins being invisible at certain distances.

Blockages to Modern Warfare Multiplayer, which is tied to Warzone’s launcher.

Call of Duty's Warzone Pacific Season 2 crossover between Vanguard and Warzone will also bring a whole new battle pass, which has been described in great detail on another page of the official website. We're told that this new battle pass will include "over 30 free items, including multiplayer perks and killstreaks". So there should be plenty to keep us busy!

