CoD Update 4th March 2021: release time, predicted patch notes, playlist changes

CoD should be getting another update on 4th March 2021, with both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War being due a little refresh.

Advertisement

To hardcore CoD fans, the cadence of regular updates will be very familiar by now. A recent update saw the Outbreak: Zombies mode added to the mix, but you shouldn’t expect anything quite so huge this time around.

But still, an update is always a talking point, and CoD fans will want to know exactly what is happening on 4th March. So if you scroll just a little bit further, we’ll share all the info that we have.

Predicted Patch Notes: What’s new in CoD Warzone and Cold War?

There are a few changes coming in this update which we already know about. In a big blog post, the CoD developers reminded fans that this update will mark the end of the Free Access Week – this means that, after this update goes live, you’ll no longer be able to play the new Zombies: Outbreak mode if you aren’t a paying customer. If you’ve been playing it for free via Warzone, you’ll now need to buy Black Ops: Cold War if you want to keep playing Outbreak.

There is some better news, though: this update will also mark the arrival of the Maxis Operator Reactive Bundle, which will be available at the in-game Store after the update goes live. The bundle was described in a different blog post like so: “head to the Store to find the Maxis Operator Bundle, which will include Samantha Maxis as a playable Operator and two Weapon Blueprints: the Ultra-rarity “Z-74u” Reactive SMG Blueprint that evolves as Operators eliminate the living or the undead, and the Legendary “Neutralizer” shotgun. This bundle also includes a new “Maim & Tame” Finishing Move, two animated Emblems, an animated Calling Card, two Stickers (including one that bears Requiem’s logo), and a Charm that may be a familiar sight for Mystery Box regulars.”

Activision

CoD Playlist changes on 4th March

As is usually the case with these weekly updates, you can also expect some playlist changes to drop in this update. The main thing to look forward to is the new Rapid Fire Moshpit, a multiplayer playlist that’s been “designed to keep the action non-stop, both in and out of your matches.”

According to the Activision blog, this playlist will impact several modes (Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed and Hardpoint) and spread across a handful of maps (including Apocalypse, Nuketown ’84, Crossroads Strike, Raid, Express and Garrison). The Ghost Perk has been disabled and a constant radar sweep will ping the map regularly – that’s a pair of changes which should make these some fast and frantic battles.

As for continuing playlists, fans will be please to know that Gun Game, Apocalypse 24/7, Nuketown 24/7 and Face Off will still be going strong after the update arrives.

CoD Warzone and Cold War release date: What time is the weekly update?

This update will take place at 10am PT on 4th March 2021. Here in the UK, that means your weekly dose of new CoD content will drop at 6pm GMT. Even if you’re not planning to play until later, you’ll probably want to boot up your console or computer bang on 6pm so you can get the download started.

How to speed up your CoD update’s download speed

As ever, it might be wise to expect a lot of strain on the servers and networks when this CoD update drops. If you get hit by slow download speeds, remember all the usual tips: close any other apps or games you have running; pause any other downloads; move your gear closer to your Wifi router, and connect up with an ethernet cable if you can. These updates sometimes have a fairly massive file size, so these little tricks could come in very handy and get you back into the game as soon as possible.

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.