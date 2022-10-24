Of course, before you place a Call of Duty pre-order in order to get the CoD MW2 campaign early access , you'll want to know if the game will actually run on your current PC-gaming set up.

The new version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is launching on PC as we speak (the campaign is out now and the multiplay mode drops on Friday), but what do the PC requirements look like for Activision's new shooter?

So, what are the PC specs for CoD MW2? Keep on reading to find out! And if you like what you see, feel free to order the game from Battle.net or Steam so you can start playing!

CoD MW2 minimum PC requirements

Do you just want to know if your PC can run 2022's new take on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Fair enough! The minimum requirements to play CoD MW2 on PC are:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) Processor: Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 (DirectX 12.0 compatible system)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 (DirectX 12.0 compatible system) Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Storage: 125 GB

We'd wager that most people reading this will be able to run the game, unless they've been holding off on updating their system for quite some time.

CoD MW2 recommended PC specs

Do you want to make sure you're playing the game in the highest quality possible? Okay then. The recommended specifications to run MW2 on PC are:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update) Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 (DirectX 12.0 compatible system)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 (DirectX 12.0 compatible system) Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Storage: 125 GB

That 125 GB file size may require some space-saving for certain players (and the file size is bound to get bigger with future updates), but the specs required don't look too taking when you look beyond that. Have fun!

