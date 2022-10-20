As is the norm these days, there are a few different options when it comes to purchasing the first-person shooter. With a Standard Edition and Vault Edition available to pre-order, it’s worth knowing exactly what’s included in both before you buy.

Which version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should you pre-order? With the game’s release date now getting closer, you need to make your mind up.

What do you get with the different versions of CoD: MW2? Is there a pre-order bonus that’s available for everyone? Read on to find out all there is to know about the different versions of Activision’s latest CoD.

Is there a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 pre-order bonus?

Yes, there is a pre-order bonus available to everyone, regardless of what version you purchase. Pre-order the game digitally and you can play the MW2 campaign a week early.

This CoD: MW2 pre-order bonus is available to anyone who pre-orders a digital copy of the game, either Standard Edition or Vault Edition. Pre-order a digital copy on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam, or Battle.net to receive your early campaign mode pre-order bonus.

If you prefer a physical copy of the game, you’ll miss out on playing the campaign early. You can order the Standard Edition of the game through retailer GAME, however, to receive a nifty exclusive steelbook.

In terms of deals, you can get 15 per cent off at Currys, when you use the code COD15 at checkout. Our widget below should pull in prices from around the web to boot.

Latest deals

What comes with the MW2 Vault Edition?

The Vault Edition of MW2 is digital-only and will set you back £99.99 on Xbox or PlayStation and £84.99 on Steam and Battle.net. The Vault Edition is cross-gen just like the Standard Edition of the game and it comes bundled with a host of extras.

In terms of Vault Edition deals, there aren't many to be had as of yet. You could save a quid at CD Keys, where PC codes for the Vault Edition are currently going for £83.99.

Included in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition is:

Red Team 141 Operator Pack (Includes 4 Operators: Ghost, Soap, Farah, and Price)

FJX Cinder first-ever Weapon Vault

Season One Battle Pass and 50 Tier Skips

Ghost Legacy Pack

Red Team 141 Ghost Operator in Call of Duty: Mobile (pre-order bonus)

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

That’s everything included in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition. While it will set you back an extra £25-30 over the Standard Edition of the game, those extras could be worth it. The free Battle Pass and 50 Tier Skips in particular look like a solid deal for that extra cost. Now it’s up to you to decide.

Hopefully, you can now go to your preferred retailer and pre-order whatever version of MW2 you prefer. Remember, though, you only get the campaign mode early access when pre-ordering digital copies of the game. You’ll have to wait with everyone else for the full game to release to play through the story if you opt for a physical copy.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.