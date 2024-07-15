One such beast is Articuno, the majestic flying Ice Pokémon that's been a part of the franchise since its early days.

Us older fans don't want to miss this, so how can we make sure we catch it?

Let's take a look at when Articuno will appear in Raid Battles, and the best tactics to use when you encounter it.

When is Articuno in Pokémon Go Raid Battles?

You can jump right in, because the Articuno in Pokémon Go Raid Battles begin today (15th July 2024)!

They begin at 10am local time, and will go on until 23rd July.

What is Articuno's weakness in Pokémon Go?

While Articuno can fly, it is also an Ice Pokémon. So its weaknesses are Rock, Steel, Electric and Fire-type attacks.

Charizard would be a stellar choice, as would Shadow Golem, due to the charged Fire and Rock attacks respectively.

But let's take a look at the ideal Pokémon to take into battle for counter-attacks.

Best Articuno counters in Pokémon Go

Some of the best Pokémon to use against are Moltres, Rampardos, Entei, Raikou, Metagross, Tyrantrum, Groudon, Dialga, Garchomp and Rhyperior.

It might be intuitive to use Fire, but Rock can be equally effective due to Articuno being a flying Pokémon.

We wish you the best of luck!

