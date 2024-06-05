Winning a Landorus Raid Battle in Pokémon Go won’t be easy, but with our help you can do it – we believe in you.

Keep reading to find out how to defeat Landorus in Pokémon Go. Discover when Landorus Raid Battles will be live in-game, what its weaknesses are, and the best counters against it below.

When is Landorus in Pokémon Go Raid Battles?

Landorus is in Pokémon Go Raid Battles from 10am local time on 10th June until 19th June at 10am local time.

You’ll have over a week to find and fight Landorus in a 5-Star Raid Battle to earn your chance to catch the Incarnate Forme version of the legendary Pokémon.

There is a confirmed Landorus Raid Hour, too, during which you’ll have a much greater chance of finding a Landorus 5-Star Raid Battle to take part in.

This means the best chance you’ll have to take on Landorus is between 6-7pm on 12th June.

What are Landorus's weaknesses in Pokémon Go?

Landorus is a Ground and Flying-type Pokémon, so it is weak against Ice and Water-type attacks.

Ice-type attacks will be twice as strong, however, as it is super effective against both Ground and Flying-types.

This means you’re best off using powerful Ice-type Pokémon and attacks against Landorus.

In terms of the best Pokémon to use as counters for Landorus in Pokémon, you’ll find a list of suitable candidates in the section below.

Best counters for Landorus in Pokémon Go

Any Strong Ice-type Pokémon will be a great Landorus counter in Pokémon Go. Ice-type attacks are doubly strong against the legendary Pokémon, as it is a Ground and Flying-type.

Because Ice-type attacks are proper powerful against Landorus, you’ll need to bring along your best Ice-type Pokémon to the Raid Battle.

If you have one, Mamoswine is a great pick, as is Weavile and Baxcalibur. It’s a lot easier to get hold of a Glaceon if you can evolve your Eevee, too, meaning it will be a great pick against Landorus.

Other good picks include Walrein, Kyogre, Jynx, Avalugg, Mr Rime, Aurorus and any more strong Ice-type (or Water-type!) Pokémon you have.

It will be a difficult battle regardless, but you can make it so much easier if you bring the right Pokémon. Focus on Ice-types and Water-types and you’ll defeat a Landorus 5-Star Raid Battle soon enough.

