Suicide Squad game revealed by Batman: Arkham creators

Disappointed with the first Suicide Squad movie? Fed up of waiting for James Gunn’s semi-reboot? Then do we have news for you: a Suicide Squad video game is in the works – and it might also feature the Man of Steel.

At least that’s what we can tell from the announcement made by Rocksteady (the folks behind the Batman: Arkham series). The game developers shared the news on Twitter, posting a picture of Superman with a cross-hair – one sporting the words ‘Suicide Squad’ – aimed at his head.

The photo looks a nod to rumours the company were developing a Superman and Suicide Squad game in secret. Could Rocksteady have actually incorporated both projects into one? Will the Suicide Squad be tasked with killing Supe?

In case you’ve been living under a rock of Kryptonite, you’ll know the Suicide Squad are a band of DC supervillains forced to work together to remove time off their jail sentences.

The characters enjoyed a (critically-panned) big-screen outing in the 2016 David Ayer film starring Margot Robbie, Will Smith and Jared Leto. The ‘worse bad guys ever’ are set to return to cinemas in 2021 for The Suicide Squad, which will be helmed by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

While Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn, Smith and Leto are not expected to feature. However, Luther star Idris Elba has been recruited to the squad in an unknown role. Nathan Fillion (Firefly), Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man) and Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who) will also star

Elsewhere in the DC universe, a new Batman film is currently being developed, with Twilight’s Robert Pattison playing the caped crusader. Although originally slated for a 25th June 2021 release, delays caused by coronavirus have pushed this back to 1st October 2021.

The Suicide Squad is released in cinemas on 6th August 2021. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.